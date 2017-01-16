I-League 2017 - Churchill Brothers 1-2 Mumbai FC - 5 Talking Points

Karan Sawhney scored in injury time to give his side 3 crucial points.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 08:51 IST

Mumbai FC came from a goal down to win against Churchill Brothers (Image Courtesy: Official I-League)

Mumbai FC came back from the behind to beat Churchill Brothers SC, 2-1 in Sunday’s exciting I-League match-up. Brandon Fernandes’ gave the home side the lead with his inch-perfect free kick.

But Victorino’s equaliser and Karan Sawhney’s injury time effort ensured Mumbai left Goa with 3 crucial points.

#1 Brandon Fernandes scores a gorgeous free kick

If David Beckham was in the stands, he would have definitely been proud. The home side were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area inside the opening five minutes. Captain Keenan Almeida released Clifford with a defence-splitting through ball, who was fouled cynically by Pratik Chowdhary just outside the box.

Up stepped 22-year-old Brandon Fernandes – a two-step run-up and he wonderfully nestled the ball into the top right corner, much to the delight of the sparse home crowd. Brandon made the free-kick look easy but in reality, he had a task at hand.

Getting the ball over and above the wall from close range is never an easy task. The midfielder displayed great technique to side-foot his shot past keeper, Kattimani who had no chance.