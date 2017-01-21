Transfer Rumour: Inter Milan join Manchester United in €80 million race to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for a while now.

21 Jan 2017

Inter Milan seem to be obsessed with James Rodriguez

What’s the story?

Italian side, Inter Milan, have entered the race to sign Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez who until now was a prime target for Premier League giants, Manchester United. Italian publication Tuttosport claim the Colombian will cost €80 million if bought this within this month.

Rodriguez has been linked with Inter Milan in the past and there were rumours aplenty that the Italians failed with a bid to acquire his services in the summer transfer window before the start of the current season. But should he sign for Stefano Pioli’s men this month, it would be on a loan with an option to buy him in the summer.

In case you didn’t know...

James Rodriguez has failed to seal a first-team spot under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. Ever since the sacking of Raphael Benitez in December 2015, the Colombian has been on the fringes of the first-team unable to convince the Frenchman of what he can offer.

But having only played over 900 minutes in all competitions this season, James has scored 4 goals and has contributed 10 assists for his teammates to put away. It is because of these numbers that clubs like Inter Milan and Manchester United are drawn towards investing in him – knowing very well they’re getting a player capable of contributing even when held back.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Zinedine Zidane decided to retain Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez and Isco for the season, James has a tough road fighting for a first-team spot. Real Madrid might still want to keep the Colombian at the club but might decide to loan him out for the rest of the season ensuring he continues to develop at the same time.

And with Zinedine Zidane often fielding two holding midfielders, the chances of James making it on the field even as a substitute are slim. Should he make the switch to Inter or Manchester United, his chances of getting on to the first team are significantly higher.

What’s Next?

Rodriguez’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already said that his client will not leave the Los Blancos in the current transfer window, and the same was reiterated by the player’s father. Any move for the Colombian will happen only in the summer transfer window.

Sportskeeda’s take

Sending James on loan for the rest of the season may seem like the logical choice but Real Madrid are playing hardball in letting him go. They seem to be adamant in holding on to him at least till the summer and that’s likely to be the decision they tell both Inter Milan and Manchester United.

It feels almost certain he moves in the summer.