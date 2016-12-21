Joey Barton re-signs for Burnley on a short term deal till the end of the season

Joey Barton was crucial in getting Burnley promoted to the Premier League

Joey Barton is set to return to his former club Burnley this January on a short-term deal. In a recent turn of events, the player has re-signed for the Clarets, the club where he was the player of the year last season.

The player has been training with the Clarets to build his fitness following the termination of his contract at the Rangers mid-November. Barton will now be back in his former club next month, although his availability is subject to international clearance.

A product of the Manchester City youth system, Barton began his career at City, making over 150 appearances for the Citizens in the five years that he spent at the Etihad. The midfielder joined Burnley in August 2015 on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers. Although he spent limited time at Turf Moor, the player was named Championship PFA Team of the Year.

BREAKING: Joey Barton set to re-sign for Burnley on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. pic.twitter.com/7TOKu99IwK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 20, 2016

Barton joined the Rangers in May 2016 on a two-year deal, however, his contract was terminated after just eight appearances for the Light Blues, following his argument with teammate Andy Halliday and manager Mark Warburton. In addition to this Barton was also handed a one-match suspension for breaching Scottish Football Association rules on gambling having placed 44 bets on games during 1st July 2016 to 15th September 2016. The Suspension is set to carry over now that the player is back to the Premier League.

Starting his career in a defensive role, Barton excelled in a game based on tackling and tracking back to shield the defence. As his career progressed the midfielder began to incorporate a more attacking approach to his play, which has resulted in a number of contributions in the form of goals and assists. While the player has been praised for his ability to carry the ball and retain possession for the team, his career is marked by numerous controversies.

The midfielder has been described as arguably one the dirtiest players in the Premier League, due to the number of fouls he has committed in his career, resulting in 39 bookings and three red cards during his time at the City.

Nevertheless, the controversial midfielder was a key part of the team at Burnley last season as they got promoted to the Premier League, and will be heading back to the Clarets this January. The 34-year-old will be staying at the Turf Moor until the end of the current season.