La Liga: Complete list of all 60 players who can move for free next year

Pepe and Fernando Torres are arguably the biggest names on this list

As we head towards the January transfer window, clubs in Spain and all across Europe are getting ready to spend big and spend intelligently on the players they require to strengthen their respective squads.

With as many as 60 players available for free next summer, many top clubs might look to sign them for cheap in January or sign a pre-contract and get them for free in the summer. All the 20 clubs in La Liga Santander have at least one player on this list with Las Palmas having as many as 9 players.

Let us take a look at the 60 players who can be signed for free/cheap in the coming transfer window. (The teams are in alphabetical order)

Alaves – Femenía, Raul Garcia, Toquero, Manu Barreiro

Athletic Bilbao – Gorka Iraizoz, Saborit, Elustondo.

Atletico Madrid – Moya, Tiago, Fernando Torres, Cerci.

Barcelona – Jordi Masip

Celta Vigo – Carles Planas, Josep Sene

Deportivo La Coruna – Lux, Fernando Navarro, Ryan Babel

Eibar – Luna, Ramis, Dos Santos

Espanyol – Víctor Alvarez, Demichelis, Salva Sevilla

Granada – Kelava, Javi Marquez, Isaac Cuenca, Barral

Las Palmas – Raul Lizoain, Javi Varas, Dani Castellano, David García, Javi Castellano, Montoro, Momo, El Zhar, Boateng

Leganes – Serantes, Víctor Diaz, Alberto Martín, Sastre, Toni

Malaga – Weligton, Duda, Charles

Osasuna – Nauzet, Mario Fernandez, Javi Alamo

Real Betis – Manu Herrera, Alex Martínez, Cejudo

Real Madrid – Pepe

Real Sociedad – Xabi Prieto, Mikel Gonzalez

Sevilla – Krohn-Dehli, Tremoulinas

Sporting Gijon – Xavi Torres

Valencia – Fede Cartabia

Villarreal – Bonera, Barbosa, Jokic

Some great players like Fernando Torres, Pepe and Tiago could be available for free next year. While Torres and Tiago might be past their best, Real Madrid defender Pepe has been in good form for both club and country with many reports linking him to Manchester United as well.

Jose Mourinho has always valued experience in his backline and a move for the veteran defender could provide a valuable and viable short term solution for Manchester United’s problematic back line.

Other notable names on this list include former Argentine centre-back Martin Demichelis, Dutch winger Ryan Babel, former Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca and Real Sociedad’s captain, Xabi Prieto.