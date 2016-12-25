La Liga: Complete list of all 60 players who can move for free next year

As we head towards the January transfer window, clubs in Spain and all across Europe are getting ready to spend big and spend intelligently on the players they require to strengthen their respective squads.
With as many as 60 players available for free next summer, many top clubs might look to sign them for cheap in January or sign a pre-contract and get them for free in the summer. All the 20 clubs in La Liga Santander have at least one player on this list with Las Palmas having as many as 9 players.
Also read: Transfer news and rumours of the day: 24th December, 2016
Let us take a look at the 60 players who can be signed for free/cheap in the coming transfer window. (The teams are in alphabetical order)
Alaves – Femenía, Raul Garcia, Toquero, Manu Barreiro
Athletic Bilbao – Gorka Iraizoz, Saborit, Elustondo.
Atletico Madrid – Moya, Tiago, Fernando Torres, Cerci.
Barcelona – Jordi Masip
Celta Vigo – Carles Planas, Josep Sene
Deportivo La Coruna – Lux, Fernando Navarro, Ryan Babel
Eibar – Luna, Ramis, Dos Santos
Espanyol – Víctor Alvarez, Demichelis, Salva Sevilla
Granada – Kelava, Javi Marquez, Isaac Cuenca, Barral
Las Palmas – Raul Lizoain, Javi Varas, Dani Castellano, David García, Javi Castellano, Montoro, Momo, El Zhar, Boateng
Leganes – Serantes, Víctor Diaz, Alberto Martín, Sastre, Toni
Malaga – Weligton, Duda, Charles
Osasuna – Nauzet, Mario Fernandez, Javi Alamo
Real Betis – Manu Herrera, Alex Martínez, Cejudo
Real Madrid – Pepe
Real Sociedad – Xabi Prieto, Mikel Gonzalez
Sevilla – Krohn-Dehli, Tremoulinas
Sporting Gijon – Xavi Torres
Valencia – Fede Cartabia
Villarreal – Bonera, Barbosa, Jokic
Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends a heartwarming message of support to the children affected by the Syrian conflict
Some great players like Fernando Torres, Pepe and Tiago could be available for free next year. While Torres and Tiago might be past their best, Real Madrid defender Pepe has been in good form for both club and country with many reports linking him to Manchester United as well.
Jose Mourinho has always valued experience in his backline and a move for the veteran defender could provide a valuable and viable short term solution for Manchester United’s problematic back line.
Other notable names on this list include former Argentine centre-back Martin Demichelis, Dutch winger Ryan Babel, former Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca and Real Sociedad’s captain, Xabi Prieto.