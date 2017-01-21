Transfer Rumour: Liverpool to make Joe Hart their No. 1 transfer target this summer

Joe Hart is currently on loan with Serie A side, Torino till the end of the season.

Hart is currently on loan at Italian club Torino

What’s the story?

With Jurgen Klopp still unclear about his side’s first choice goalkeeper, Italian publication Tuttosport claim that Liverpool have made an inquiry with Manchester City about their on-loan shot-stopper, Joe Hart.

The 29-year-old is reportedly on the wishlist of several Premier League clubs, but the Reds seem to be first in line to sign Hart, who is valued at €15 million.

In case you didn’t know...

Following the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, Hart soon lost his No. 1 status at the club and was temporarily replaced by Willy Caballero until he was sent out on loan Torino. Guardiola then made Claudio Bravo his first choice goalkeeper after signing the Chile international for £17million from Barcelona.

But to the disappointment of both the City manager and the fans, Bravo has been shambolic between the sticks, keeping only four clean sheets in 18 appearances. The former Barcelona manager has received plenty of criticism from fans and pundits for his decision to make Bravo the club’s first choice keeper ahead of Joe Hart.

The heart of the matter

As competition for Simon Mignolet, the Reds signed German national, Loris Karius from Mainz in the summer. It’s been a roller coaster ride at Anfield for both goalkeepers with Klopp constantly juggling between his summer signing and the Belgian shot stopper.

After starting in goal for the first few games in the Premier League, Mignolet soon lost his spot to Karius. But the 23-year-old German couldn’t keep his gloves on for too long after silly mistakes at the goal line cost Liverpool crucial points in the race for the Premier League title.

Mignolet soon found himself as the No.1 after Klopp decided to take Karius off the firing line amidst criticism from fans and pundits.

What’s next?

With Claudio Bravo’s average performances between the sticks and the impending arrival of Hart from Italy, Manchester City have a major decision to make about whether they want to keep the Englishman at the club or sell him to rivals for a decent price.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Simon Mignolet has been restored as the first choice keeper at Liverpool, his future at the club remains uncertain. Joe Hart with all his experience at both domestic and international level can be an excellent upgrade on the Belgian shot stopper.