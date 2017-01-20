Manchester City transfer rumour: Skyblues open to Sergio Aguero exit

What’s the story?

As Pep Guardiola continues to struggle with his inherited Manchester City squad, Sports journalist, Duncan Castles suggests that City are willing to let go of their most prolific goal scorer, Sergio Aguero.

Despite being one of the, or the best striker(s) in the English Premier League, Aguero is apparently not an ideal fit to Pep’s fluid style of football. Apart from Aguero, Manchester City have Spain’s Nolito, Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho and their recent purchase from Brazil, Gabriel Jesus.

In case you didn’t know...

The 28-year-old Argentine striker has twice won the Premier League with City in his six-year spell at the club and has scored more than 150 goals in 230 appearances for the English club.

Despite his goal scoring ability, Aguero has only featured 15 times under Guardiola in the League this season scoring 11 goals in the process. The Argentine international is severely injury prone and often suffers muscular problems almost every season.

In addition to injuries, Aguero also has disciplinary issues having already been banned for six games so far this season. But despite all his flaws, there is no denying his exceptional qualities with the ball.

The heart of the matter

The arrival of Pep Guardiola to the Premier League was considered to be a stepping stone in Manchester City’s English dominance but given the current situation of the club, even qualifying for the Champions League looks far-fetched at the moment.

While the 28-year-old remains the English club’s leading marksman with 18 goals in 22 appearances under City’s new manager, Aguero is not considered an ideal fit for Guardiola’s tactically fluid football.

What next?

Having already acquired Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus this month and with the services of the consistent Kelechi Iheanacho, Aguero might not start as many games as he would like to for the rest of the season. Clearly, at the end of the campaign, Guardiola will be dipping into the transfer.

Guardiola even met Aguero for late night talks in a restaurant after the arrival of Jesus.

Sportskeeda’s take

After spending six long seasons at the Manchester City, Sergio Aguero might finally have to say goodbye to the Etihad at the end of the season thanks to his new manager. Although Aguero’s goals have helped the club win two Premier League titles in the past, the arrival of Guardiola has surely changed things for the 28-year-old. With Spanish manager’s fluid style of football, Aguero might struggle to adapt to his style.