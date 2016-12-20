Manchester United to return to USA for pre-season tour next summer

United toured USA in 2014 and 2015

Manchester United are preparing to head to the USA before the start of next season’s Premier League campaign for pre-season training. According to reports, Jose Mourinho would like to base his squad at University of California and Los Angeles (UCLA), like he did with Real Madrid in 2010, when he was the manager of the Spanish giants. Manchester United club officials went on a reconnaissance trip to UCLA last week, according to Mail Sport, as plans for the tour begin to get firmed up.

United went to the USA for pre-season for two years in succession (2014 and 2015), but then endured a disastrous tour of China before the start of the current season where their match against Manchester City was abandoned due to an unplayable pitch at the Bird’s Nest Stadium. Their other match against Borussia Dortmund at the Shanghai Stadium ended in a disappointing 4-1 defeat.

While Mourinho acknowledged that the conditions in China and their preparation for the current season were both far from ideal, he admitted that it was necessary for United to make the trip given their huge support and sponsorship ties in China.

At the end of the tour, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward did say that the club would be open to returning to China at some point in the future and setting up another friendly with rivals Manchester City. However, going by recent developments, a trip to America looks far more likely for Mourinho and his men next year.

Manchester United’s season back on track

After a disastrous start to the current Premier League campaign, Manchester United seem to have made a mini-recovery after three wins on the bounce against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. They now occupy 6th spot in the table, 3 points behind Tottenham Hotspur and 4 points behind 4th placed Arsenal.

Over the festive period, they face Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Ham United, which presents a realistic opportunity to climb further up the table and break into the Champions League positions.

Manchester United January transfer rumours

It is yet to be seen if Mourinho will dip into the transfer window in January to bolster his squad, but there are strong reports of interest in Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, who the Portuguese manager is said to admire. At the moment, his concerns are more immediate as he looks to further improve the positive atmosphere surrounding the club.

He appreciated the fans’ decision to clap divisive figure Marouane Fellaini onto the pitch, when he was subbed on during the club’s last victory at the Hawthorns.

Mourinho said, “They had just an impulsive reaction because of Marouane's naive reaction against Everton, but they know Marouane is a guy that gives absolutely everything – inside the dressing room people love the guy and it’s important for him to get that good feeling of knowing the fans are behind him.”