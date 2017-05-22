EPL 2016/17: 10 most insane stats from the Premier League season

380 games this season produced some unbelievable stats and we've picked 10 of the best

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 20:32 IST

And breathe... Although the Premier League title race was done and dusted with two games to spare while the relegation scenario did not see a nail-biting final day, the only thing up for grabs on the final day of the season were top four spots.

Along the way, from August 2016 to May 2017, we saw 380 matches of varying degrees of quality and Chelsea were deservedly crowned champions with a team that cantered to the title in Antonio Conte’s debut season. Records were set, milestones were reached and the season threw up some incredible stats that were devoured by fans and pundits alike.

We take a look at 10 of the most insane stats from this season.

1) Arsenal won 75 points and still finished fifth – highest tally in PL history to miss out on Champions League

Goodbye Champions League, hello Europa League

Just how competitive the Premier League was this season was proved by the battle for the top four spots in the table. With Champions League qualification on the line, as many as seven clubs were in the running at one point this season.

Everton soon fell away and discovered their own lonely island in seventh place while Manchester United consolidated sixth place, looking to qualify by winning the Europa League. The final day saw Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal fight for third and fourth place.

City won comfortably as did Arsenal despite going down to 10 men. Liverpool had a hiccup and at half-time Arsenal were effectively fourth. But Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually beat the already-relegated Middlesbrough side to seal fourth spot.

75 - Arsenal set a new record high of 75 points for the team finishing 5th in the Premier League era. Forlorn. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

It broke Arsene Wenger’s streak of qualifying for the Champions League every season since he took over and the club become the last of the English elite to dip their feet in the Europa League.

Last year the Gunners finished second with 71 points. This year, even 75 points weren’t enough!