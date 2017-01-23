Real Madrid transfer rumour: Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for £172 million rated Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale: Highly rated

What’s the story?

In a bid to see who has the deepest pockets, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signature of Welsh winger, Gareth Bale reports Don Balon. The Spanish outlet believes that the Premier League giants are preparing a massive £172 million bid for the Real Madrid superstar.

Bale extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, after signing a five-year deal worth £350,000 per week which will see him remain at the club for a further five years.

In case you didn’t know...

Before Paul Pogba’s £89 million move to Old Trafford, Gareth Bale was the most expensive signing in football after being signed by Real Madrid for £80million from Tottenham back in 2013.

The Wales international has been extremely successful at the club having won two Champions League titles and a Copa del Rey with the Spanish club. In 139 appearances for the Galacticos, Bale has found the net 65 times over four seasons, which is an impressive stat for a winger.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to England and has been a target for Manchester United for a long time now. Despite being ruled out for nearly four months with an ankle injury he suffered during a Champions League game, The Welsh winger still managed seven goals and four assists in just 16 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

The heart of the matter

With Cristiano Ronaldo stealing all the limelight at Madrid despite Bale’s noteworthy contributions to the club, the Welshman might opt for a move back to the Premier League. With Manchester United and Chelsea willing to spend big money for the 27-year-old, Real Madrid might find it hard to say no to a £172 million bid.

What next?

In case Real Madrid does let go of the speedy winger, the move would make him the most expensive footballer in transfer history, surpassing Paul Pogba’s £89m transfer to Manchester United. Bale would also become the player for which clubs have spent the most money in history.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although it is hard to imagine English clubs paying £172 million for a 27-year-old player, things have certainly changed in the Premier League with clubs like Manchester United shelling £89 million for Paul Pogba in the summer. What remains to be seen is if Real Madrid are willing to let go of one of their most important players.