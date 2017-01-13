Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's stunning 40 match unbeaten streak

All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's thrilling 3-3 draw

Sergio Ramos put in a captain’s performance once again

Real Madrid set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after they came back from two goals behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against Sevilla with a last-gasp equaliser from Karim Benzema in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Real trailed 3-1 in the 77th minute, but an audacious panenka penalty from Sergio Ramos and a brilliant solo goal from Karim Benzema in the 93rd minute completed the comeback and helped Real Madrid set a new record.

Twitter users could not stop praising Zidane, Real Madrid and Ramos. Here are all the best tweets/GIFS from the game.

What a run Real Madrid are on!

Real Madrid are now unbeaten in 40 consecutive games, a new Spanish record:



WWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWDDDDWWWWWDWWWWWDDWWWWWW... pic.twitter.com/L7vLn4XNwl — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 12, 2017

They never give up:

Real Madrid are the best team in the world !!

82 min -3-1 to

Full Time 3-3

and the unbeaten streak continues#HalaMadrid #RMCopa #SEVRMA — VishnuVardhanPandala (@pvvvardhan) January 12, 2017

Zidane. BOSS.

Real Madrid make history with 40-games unbeaten in all competitions!pic.twitter.com/z1P9PUyEEk — Football Vines (@FootballVines) January 12, 2017

Real Madrid fans when they realise their unbeaten run is still alive pic.twitter.com/AJH94tzcpx — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 12, 2017

Real Madrid fight back to level the score in the 92nd minute to progress to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Time to celebrate pic.twitter.com/AzK3lk6DPr — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 12, 2017

A brilliant GIF showing all the games in this unbelievable run

Zidane's Real Madrid 40 unbeaten games...pic.twitter.com/wHCQEt7kVh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 12, 2017

Real Madrid now hold the record of:



Most consecutive wins 22 with Ancelotti

Unbeaten streak 40* with Zidane



In Spanish Football History. pic.twitter.com/qF3HTYrTJY — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 12, 2017

Ramos. A true leader.

Sergio Ramos, defender, has now scored 77 career goals. That’s more than Andres Iniesta pic.twitter.com/8fPg2b0xz0 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) January 12, 2017

What an year Zidan has had!

1 year as manager. Champions League. European Supercup. Club World Cup. 40 games unbeaten.



Zinedine Zidane. MASTER. pic.twitter.com/jYq1Z0FBIF — Fenomenista (@Fenomenista) January 12, 2017

Barca fans after seeing that last minute Benzema goal pic.twitter.com/fvBYtIWzda — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 12, 2017

This goal is a thing of beauty.

Ladies and gentleman, I give you Marco Asensio, future Ballon D'Or winner. pic.twitter.com/HjjQaiLHga — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) January 12, 2017

What guts from Ramos!

Bigger than Football, Don Sergio Ramos, leyenda madridista! pic.twitter.com/FTxoFZNk9W — Nazaria Chamberí (@SoyRMCF) January 12, 2017

What a goal to score in the 93rd minute!