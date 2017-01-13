Write an Article

Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's stunning 40 match unbeaten streak

All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's thrilling 3-3 draw

by Ashwin Hanagudu @ashw77
Tweets 13 Jan 2017, 09:34 IST
real madrid sergio ramos
Sergio Ramos put in a captain’s performance once again

Real Madrid set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after they came back from two goals behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against Sevilla with a last-gasp equaliser from Karim Benzema in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Real trailed 3-1 in the 77th minute, but an audacious panenka penalty from Sergio Ramos and a brilliant solo goal from Karim Benzema in the 93rd minute completed the comeback and helped Real Madrid set a new record.

Twitter users could not stop praising Zidane, Real Madrid and Ramos. Here are all the best tweets/GIFS from the game.


What a run Real Madrid are on!

They never give up:

Zidane. BOSS.

Hahahah!

Love this GIF :P

A brilliant GIF showing all the games in this unbelievable run


Ramos. A true leader.

What an year Zidan has had!

hahah :P

This goal is a thing of beauty.

 

What guts from Ramos!

What a goal to score in the 93rd minute!


