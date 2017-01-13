Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's stunning 40 match unbeaten streak
All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's thrilling 3-3 draw
Real Madrid set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after they came back from two goals behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against Sevilla with a last-gasp equaliser from Karim Benzema in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.
Real trailed 3-1 in the 77th minute, but an audacious panenka penalty from Sergio Ramos and a brilliant solo goal from Karim Benzema in the 93rd minute completed the comeback and helped Real Madrid set a new record.
Twitter users could not stop praising Zidane, Real Madrid and Ramos. Here are all the best tweets/GIFS from the game.
What a run Real Madrid are on!
They never give up:
Zidane. BOSS.
Hahahah!
Love this GIF :P
A brilliant GIF showing all the games in this unbelievable run
Ramos. A true leader.
What an year Zidan has had!
hahah :P
This goal is a thing of beauty.
What guts from Ramos!
What a goal to score in the 93rd minute!