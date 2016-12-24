Santa Comes to Madrid: Real Madrid players set for huge Christmas bonuses

Real Madrid’s Champions League exploits have been rewarded with huge bonuses

Real Madrid had a hugely successful 2016, and managed to complete an international treble in 2016, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. And club President Florentino Perez has decided that the players deserve special thanks for their impressive feat and has, according to Marca, set aside a sum of €1,110,000 for each player as well as an Audi car.

The majority of the sum is for their Champions League exploits and by winning Europe’s prime club competition the Madrid players have been given a bonus of 700,000, while the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup bonuses add up to 260,000. The rest of the money comes from what was to be their Copa Del Rey bonus, but they were unfortunately eliminated from the competition because of fielding an ineligible player.

As they went out of the competition through no fault of their own, Perez has decided to give them some extra motivation – a grand sum of 150,000 and an Audi. The Q7 was the most popular choice among the players, while Ronaldo and Zidane went for the RS7. Sergio Ramos, who scored crucial goals in two finals, opted for the S8 plus model.

The Spanish giants are able to achieve these expenses as a result of global economic and commercial success and the players are likely to be motivated by more such bonuses in 2017 as well.

Madrid won the Champions League in May, beating city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final for the second time in three years. They have now won the Champions League, or the European Cup, as it was previously known, an astounding 11 times. They then secured the Super Cup in August, in a thrilling contest against fellow Spanish side, Sevilla. Both matches went to extra time, with the Champions League final being wonon penalties.

Los Blancos finished their treble in December in the Club World Cup, a competition played between the winners of every continental club football tournament. Zidane’s men managed to come through 4-2 winners in the final against hosts Kashima Antlers, in another match that went to extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the final, adding to the brilliant year he had; with Portugal being crowned champions of Euro ‘16, in addition to his club exploits. The topping on the cake for Ronaldo and Real Madrid was the star striker getting his fourth Balon d’Or title.

Zidane’s team sit atop La Liga heading into the new year and will be looking for silverware to keep coming.