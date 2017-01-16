SK Turning Point - 7 biggest moments of Gameweek 20

A look back at some of the biggest moments from the past gameweek.

@gattumaan by Sourav Saha Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 16:31 IST

Andy Carroll with a stupendous volley against Crystal Palace

The Premier League hiatus after the festive season does leave the fans bereft on the weekends. Understandably for viewers outside the United Kingdom, the FA Cup is not what makes us sit up and take notice as the history of the Cup is sometimes lost on us.

But when it comes to the Premier League, names roll off our tongues from the top most clubs to the bottom clubs in the League. And Game Week 20 didn’t disappoint at all. There were a lot of movers and shakers in the table as London clubs took advantage of the clashes and slips ups of Liverpool and Manchester City.

That said, most of the games didn’t disappoint and the North-West Derby lived up to all the hype as both teams went for a win. Chelsea were the biggest beneficiaries as their closest rivals dropped points to extend their lead at the top of the table to 7 points

#1 Goal of the Week – Andy Carroll v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

There is something magical about a goal when the player is in mid-air and striking the ball sweetly to ripple the net. And it becomes astounding when a player of 6 feet 3 inches goes into the orbit to smash a goal which gets the adrenaline pumping of the watching public. For all the talk about Carroll being a target man, the man does have a knack for scoring the spectacular.

Mind you, this was not the first time after he scored a sideway scissor kick last season in the London derby against Arsenal. And on this occasion, he once again chose another London rival. Carroll’s acrobatic scissor-kick volley no doubt takes all the plaudits for the goal of the week for Matchday 20. The goal came at a time which settled the match and West Ham as a team showed that they are better off than the histrionics of a certain Dmitri Payet.

Honourable Mentions: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (vs Liverpool), Lookman(vs Manchester City)