EPL 2016/17 - Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - 5 Talking Points

Liverpool were held to a draw despite taking the lead twice.

03 Jan 2017, 00:12 IST

Sturridge put on a show up front for Liverpool

On an evening when the visitors arrived at the Stadium of Light after achieving a victory over their closest challengers in the title race, Liverpool could have expected an easier task. But as has been reiterated time and again, there is no easy game in the Premier League.

The table may reveal that Sunderland are 18th in the table and Liverpool lie 2nd. But on the early evidence, the hosts seemed to defy their league position. The Stadium of Light was in a vibrant mood and that vibrancy transitioned onto the team’s playing style.

Sturridge opened the scoring in the only period of dominance in the first half for Liverpool. Defoe promptly equalised 7 minutes later to draw his side level after Klavan clipped a Sunderland player to concede a penalty. At the end of the first half, both teams walked off the pitch level.

The second half once again saw Liverpool take the lead through Mane before another Defoe penalty ensured that the Black Cats began their 2017 on a positive note. Coming back from a goal down on two occasions does augur well for David Moyes’s side if they are to avoid relegation this season.

Here are the top five moments from the game:

#1 Sturridge’s return overshadowed by Henderson absence

A lot has been written about the way the English striker has reacted to the fact that he is no more a starter in Jurgen Klopp’s side. There have been reported rumours of the player looking to make a move away from the club. Rumours aside, there has been no word from the player as over the past few weeks, he has worked his way into the German coach’s plans.

Sturridge scored in his last appearance for Liverpool and was rewarded with a start in this game. It was the striker’s second start and the Englishman made the most of the opportunity scoring an instinctive header in the 19th minute. The goal was indicative of his class as he scored with his back to goal, something that can only be described as an instinctive finish.

Michael Owen on air described the goal as a natural finish for a striker of Sturridge’s capability. However, plaudits aside, Liverpool struggled to get a foothold in the game and the missing Henderson was keenly felt. Henderson has been a revelation this season and other than leading the team, he is Klopp’s man on the pitch who is constantly conveying the German’s instructions to his team-mates.

To add salt to injury, Sturridge too walked off the pitch gingerly. While later scans will reveal the extent of the injury, Klopp is not counting his blessings for sure, given that he is about to lose some of his key players to injury. However, the silver lining is that it will be an opportunity for the rest of the squad to work hard and make themselves count.