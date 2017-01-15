EPL 2016-17 - Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - 5 Talking Points

Arsenal demolished Swansea to move back in to the top four.

@gattumaan by Sourav Saha Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jan 2017, 08:47 IST

Iwobi starred for Arsenal on the night

As the home fans trickled out after another rout at the Liberty Stadium, one can only feel for the new Swansea manager, Paul Clement. Numbers don’t lie and on the basis of those numbers, one could have only hoped for the best for the Welsh club.

Having conceded 45 goals already, Arsenal knew that the key to this game was patience and persistence. The London club was under pressure having picked up a solitary point in their last three Premier league away games. Injuries to key players such as Hector Bellerin and Theo Walcott meant appearances for Alex Iwobi and Gabriel Paulista.

Swansea had made their own set of changes after their disappointing defeat against Hull City in the FA Cup. Llorente, Routledge and Fabianski made their return to the first team as they looked to turn the tables on their London neighbours. Nevertheless, as the game progressed it took a familiar turn as Swansea started shipping in goals.

Two own goals sandwiched between a strike from Giroud and Sanchez resulted in a 4-0 score line in favour of the away side. Arsenal now find themselves in third place with 44 points, while Swansea are rock bottom with 15 points.

Here are the major talking points from the game in Wales:

#1 Iwobi’s zealousness deserves recognition

The youngster has come up in leaps and bounds this season and at the Liberty Stadium, he wasted no time in showing his quality. Having started on the right, the Nigerian was a constant threat, twisting and turning the hapless full-backs.

In the early stages, Iwobi was one of the few players on the pitch, who didn’t seem to be sluggish. Looking to make things happen, the youngster finally found a way through in the second half. Having seen his shot blocked by some strong Swansea defending, it seemed to strengthen his determination.

And soon enough, his efforts were rewarded. The winger, coming in from the right, managed to fire off a shot. The resultant shot deflected off an unlucky Jack Cork before ending up in the Swansea goal to double Arsenal’s lead. And five minutes later, a similar set of events transpired but this time from the left side of the pitch.

Dancing his way into the box, Iwobi left Fernandez red-faced before composing himself to put the ball into the box. The unfortunate Kyle Naughton could only divert the ball into his own net to sum up Swansea’s dismal display once again. On the evidence of this display, it will be difficult for Arsene Wenger to leave the youngster out in spite of Walcott’s impending return.