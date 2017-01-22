Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid not afraid to break £50million barrier to sign Dele Alli in the summer

Several clubs are interested in signing Alli in the summer.

Alli is the hottest prospect in Europe

La Liga giants, Real Madrid, have made Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dele Alli their number one target and will be ready to triumph any offers that are made for the playmaker, according to a report from The Express. One of Europe’s hottest prospects, Alli has attracted the interest of several top clubs, all of whom are willing to break the £50million barrier, to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also, reportedly, keeping tabs on Alli. However, Real Madrid have their heart set on the player and are willing to pull all stops to land the player in the summer.

Real Madrid are currently serving a one window transfer ban. But it is understood that they are planning a major clear out at the end of the season. Alli, who has emerged as one of the most talented youngsters over the last two seasons, has become the cynosure of all eyes in Europe.

The playmaker, though, signed a new six-year deal worth £60,000-a-week in September and Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that he is not looking to sell any of his stars as he looks to build a team that will dominate the Premier League in the coming years.

The 20-year-old England international is one of the first names on the team-sheet at White Hart Lane. This season he has already scored 11 times in 19 league appearances, including important goals against Chelsea and Manchester City while assisting twice.

However, following Gareth Bale’s move for a world-record transfer fee of £85.1 million, Real Madrid have endured a strained relationship with Tottenham. If they want to sign Alli, they would first have to repair the fractured relationship.

However, there is always the impending fear at White Hart Lane that the prospect of joining a club like Real Madrid and playing with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Co. might be too tempting for Alli to ignore. Also, at Madrid, the player will obviously earn at least double of what he is earning now.

Tottenham, no doubt, will be looking to keep hold of their best talent. A second new deal with a much-improved wage inside 12 months of signing the first might also be in the offing.

Alli is obviously England’s brightest talent. The qualities he has shown on the pitch, the maturity he has shown is seldom seen in a 20-year-old. And add to that his tendency to score in important matches. Probably, he will do himself justice by staying at Tottenham for at least one or two more years instead of moving to Real Madrid and rotting on the bench. The Los Blancos do have a history of wasting English talent by making them warm the benches.