Twitter goes wild as Chelsea sell Oscar to Shanghai SIPG

Chelsea have confirmed the sale of Brazilian midfielder, Oscar to Chinese Super League side, Shanghai SIPG. The Chinese club have reportedly paid a whopping £60 million to secure the transfer of the bench-warming midfielder!
The initial reaction..
Getting that notification from Sky Sports News saying Oscar is leaving Chelsea for £60m... pic.twitter.com/6bFcI7N55V— The F2 (@TheF2) December 23, 2016
#oscar for £60 mill #China throwing the around— Matt Fisher (@msfisher1984) December 23, 2016
oscar is literally the dumbest footballer in the world right now.— mkhi (@danishmikail) December 23, 2016
Thank you @oscar8 for leaving Chelsea— RANVEERSINHA D POL (@ranveerpol6161) December 23, 2016
What is Chelsea doing?! Just got word they let Oscar go— Khaye. (@uMfanMemela) December 23, 2016
Oscar is set to join Chinese side Shanghai SIPG for £60m. Football is just so messed up— Mac Boswell (@macboswell) December 23, 2016
“60 MILLION? THAT’S RIDICULOUS!”
60 mil for oscar is madness— Bill Smith (@_billsmith) December 23, 2016
I wouldn't pay £60 for Oscar, let alone £60 million. The world has officially gone mad.— Nice Gary (@DannySenior) December 23, 2016
£60 million for Oscar is fucking outrageous. None of the Chinese clubs want Fellaini no?— Josh Delooze (@JoshDelooze) December 23, 2016
Football is one crazy fucking game oscar for 60 million is the biggest hack ever and that's factsxfacts— Dunsk (@IrishFalcao) December 23, 2016
£60 million for Oscar? Aye he's a great player but wow man these Chinese teams are just mad when it comes to transfer fees!— Ross Powell (@ross_powell) December 23, 2016
60 mil for Oscar— Paul Butler (@paul26cfc) December 23, 2016
The meltdown in North London right now
Especially as they will probably let Ozil and Sanchez leave for free
We've sold Oscar for £60 million?! pic.twitter.com/684H1engvq— Callum Sheppard (@RuaidhriPadraig) December 23, 2016
60 million for Oscar— Connor Taylor (@ConnorTaylor_xo) December 23, 2016
I'm 2012 £32 million got you Eden Hazard,— Depressed (@HazardFlicks) December 23, 2016
Now it takes £60 million to get the likes of Oscar.
How the market changes...
“It’s a career suicide!”
No player at that age will want to go play football in China. #Chelsea #Oscar.— Silva (@Siya_Thiago) December 23, 2016
Oscar this is probably the worst move for your international career— shaq (@sxxrawlins) December 23, 2016
Glad to see another young player throwing their career away for the money!! But suppose you can't reject £60m for a disappointment!! #oscar— Shaun Rumball (@ShaunRumball93) December 23, 2016
Texeira and Oscar surrendered their Brazil career for China lmao— Conte Style (@Pranav_CFC) December 23, 2016
Oscar will earn 20M per year.. tbh he made the right decision imo. That money > every chance he has to help his career.— Barça Lens (@BarcaLens) December 23, 2016
Really gutted that Oscar has decided to go to China, not against him leaving because he doesn't play, but he's throwing his career away— Hashim Rasheed (@ShimShamRasheed) December 23, 2016
Oscar just ended his career by himself, Serie A was probably the best league for him, considering his age & abilities. Too young for China.— NBK (@SimplyMessi10) December 23, 2016
Damn RIP Oscar's Chelsea career— Andrew Yozzo (@AYozzo10) December 23, 2016
Oscar is too young for China. La Liga or Bundesliga was a better destination for him. He has just ended his career by himself— Russell (@FutbolRusseII) December 23, 2016
Let’s blame Mourinho, shall we?
Oscar looked like he had potential, constantly holding his own alongside Hazard and Mata. Mourinho happened.— Dami (@TheChelseaWay) December 23, 2016
Safe to say Mourinho ruined Oscar's career. Got the worst manager for him unfortunately to develop himself even more— Conte Style (@Pranav_CFC) December 23, 2016
Actually didn't mind Oscar when RDM and Rafa were in charge. Mourinho ruined him. Nothing better than Mata-Oscar-Hazard either— Luke (@DLP_Luke) December 23, 2016
Oscar did have crazy potential to be fair, he looked great in his first season. Mourinho came in to suck everyone's talent out of them.— Charlie (@CharlieAlloway) December 23, 2016
Mourinho ruined Oscar just like he was in the process of ruining Eden Hazard. Ruined Joe Cole. Ruined Mata. Anyone with any flair he ruins.— Eoin Walker (@eoin_walker) December 23, 2016
Mourinho destroyed Oscar's career by breaking up MaZaCar. Dude has ruined so many lives it's just sad.— Mwiti (@McMwiti) December 23, 2016
Mourinho destroyed Oscar the fucking boring Portuguese bus driver— Magic Conte! (@EliteConte) December 23, 2016
Remember Mazacar? Oscar showed potential under Di Matteo. Potential that died the moment Mourinho returned. Cancerous manager— 3-Arsenal-3 (@Jeremy_Zuyi) December 23, 2016