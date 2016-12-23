Write an Article

Twitter goes wild as Chelsea sell Oscar to Shanghai SIPG

f

Nobody can believe that Oscar actually accepted a move to China at this age!

by Sripad @falsewinger
  • Humour
  • 23 Dec 2016, 14:17 IST
  • Updated : 23 Dec 2016, 16:01 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Oscar of Chelsea celebrates after the Capital One Cup Final match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Waving goodbye to Chelsea!

Chelsea have confirmed the sale of Brazilian midfielder, Oscar to Chinese Super League side, Shanghai SIPG. The Chinese club have reportedly paid a whopping £60 million to secure the transfer of the bench-warming midfielder!

The initial reaction..

“60 MILLION? THAT’S RIDICULOUS!”

“It’s a career suicide!”

Let’s blame Mourinho, shall we?


Football Chelsea Oscar dos Santos Brazil United Kingdom Jose Mourinho Chinese Super League Premier League 2016-17
Fetching more content...