Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez fumes after being subbed off

Arsenal fans divided on opinion as Sanchez sulks after being subbed

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 14 Jan 2017, 22:24 IST

Arsene Wenger took Alexis Sanchez off in the 79th minute when they were up 4-0 against Swansea City. The Gunners manager took the Chilean off to give Danny Welbeck some game time but the Premier League top scorer was not happy at all!

Arsenal fans on twitter were divided on his angry reaction, some called him a true winner, while some asked him to stop sulking!

Here are the best tweets:

Sanchez doesn't look like a man who is seeing his team leading 0-4 while having scored himself as well. pic.twitter.com/OZqmd8iFgm — Michiel Jongsma (@JongsmaJongsma) January 14, 2017

“Grow up Sanchez!”

Not a fan of what Sanchez did there. Just behave and act like a professional. Don't act like a baby. — Arsenaloholic (@ArsenalohoIic) January 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez is really sulking. He needs to grow up. He is overdoing it now. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez.

Stop bloody sulking!

You scored. We won!

Welbeck needs game time.

Be a team player!#Arsenal — Carl Bövis (@CarlBovis_AFC) January 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez sulking in the dug out about being taken off with his team 4 nil up. #AFC — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez needs to cut out the crap! Stop behaving like an overindulged princess! — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) January 14, 2017

“A Proper Winner!”

Love how enraged @Alexis_Sanchez always looks when he's subbed. Absolutely spitting blood at Wenger then as he trudged off. #passion #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2017

When you win 4-0 but you don't score them all yourself. Alexis is a winner. pic.twitter.com/74CNZkcoiR — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) January 14, 2017

Some fans dissing the reaction of Alexis. Why? When last did we get such a HUNGRY, PASSIONATE world class player? — Mr. Davon (@DavonArsenal) January 14, 2017

Look at Alexis Sanchez. Man is so frustrated sitting there. He wants to play — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) January 14, 2017

0-4 up in the 79th minute & Alexis Sanchez is upset at being taken off. Not much people with his incredible mentality. — Pádraig (@VintageOzil) January 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez is the hungriest player in the Prem. Brilliant player. If he wants 200k, give him 200k. We can't afford to lose him. — Mehmet (@Mesutenthusiast) January 14, 2017