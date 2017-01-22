Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka is sent off before Arsenal score 98th minute winner against Burnley

Alexis Sanchez came to Arsenal's rescue with a Panenka penalty to give the Gunners all three points

by Ed Ran Tweets 22 Jan 2017, 21:11 IST

Granit Xhaka was sent after receiving a straight red for a challenge on Steven Defour

Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates on Sunday night in the Premier League and the highlights of the game included Granit Xhaka’s red card and two late penalties. It was Xhaka’s second red card with the Gunners this season and, as luck would have it, it was the same referee who sent him off the first time against Swansea in October – Jon Moss.

To make matters worse for the Gunners, Arsene Wenger was asked to go down the tunnel after an argument with the fourth official. The north London side were leading 1-0 with 10 men before a stoppage time penalty conceded by Francis Coquelin saw Burnley equalise.

However, Ben Mee conceded a penalty at the other end in the dying seconds and Alexis Sanchez scored the winner with a panenka penalty to give the Gunners all three points. Here are the best tweets from the game.

5 - Since the start of last season, Granit Xhaka has had more red cards than any other player in the big 5 Euro leagues. Reckless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2017

Granit Xhaka will miss:



Southampton (FA Cup)

Watford

Chelsea

Hull City



Ouch. — Arsenal Related (@ArsenalsRelated) January 22, 2017

Arsenal go from 5th to 2nd in a week.



Manchester United have been in sixth for months.



Levels. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) January 22, 2017

John Moss dishing out some justice this afternoon.



The Premier League's answer to Judge Dredd. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 22, 2017

I mean, that's not a good challenge, but that's not a red card at all.



Xhaka has a disciplinary problem, but that's simply unlucky. pic.twitter.com/Qw4Jgwjv7j — Messi Minutes (@MessiMinutes) January 22, 2017

Granit Xhaka has less self-control than an NRI who has been asked a question about India. — Paneer Is Satan (@sidin) January 22, 2017

Xhaka tackles like Paul Scholes. Third red card this season (including international). 3x last season too. Someone needs to have a word — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 22, 2017

What is the difference between this and Xhaka? Xhaka got a red and Rojo got nothing. pic.twitter.com/OwnLnK1C0K — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) January 22, 2017

Granit Xhaka will now have missed 14 games through suspension since the start of last season! pic.twitter.com/BB20YLK2Ht — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) January 22, 2017

Can see why he gave it but not sure that's a red for Xhaka. Not at all dangerous, but he needs to learn not to dive in. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2017

Petr Cech has now faced 14 penalties in the Premier League since 2011/12, he's not saved a single one of them.



So close to that one. pic.twitter.com/ryg7plW7HN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2017

Arsenal have conceded just four goals in their last seven Premier League home games - ALL penalties. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 22, 2017

Alexis has been involved in 32 goals in his last 33 Premier League matches 22 goals and 10 assists. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 22, 2017

The last PL game with 2 penalty goals on added time was on 17.04.11 (Arsenal-Liverpool): Van Persie 90'+8’, Kuyt 90'+12' — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) January 22, 2017

Latest @Arsenal goals in the #PL:



97:12 Robin van Persie pen, vs. Liverpool 17 Apr 2011



97:13 Alexis Sánchez pen, vs. Burnley 22 Jan 2017 — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 22, 2017

Arsenal have conceded more penalty goals (7) this season than they have in any other Premier League campaign. #ARSBUR #AFC pic.twitter.com/cnk1PB4PV0 — Sportdec (@SportdecApp) January 22, 2017

Arsene Wenger fucking built the stadium he stands where he wants — CD14 (@c_d_14) January 22, 2017

Shkodran Mustafi is unbeaten in 21 matches for Arsenal:



WDWWWWWWDWWDDDWWWDWWW pic.twitter.com/mlPCnYAUH8 — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) January 22, 2017

How many goals did Arsenal score today? pic.twitter.com/8U6R2NrImO — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) January 22, 2017