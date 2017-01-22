Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka is sent off before Arsenal score 98th minute winner against Burnley
Alexis Sanchez came to Arsenal's rescue with a Panenka penalty to give the Gunners all three points
Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates on Sunday night in the Premier League and the highlights of the game included Granit Xhaka’s red card and two late penalties. It was Xhaka’s second red card with the Gunners this season and, as luck would have it, it was the same referee who sent him off the first time against Swansea in October – Jon Moss.
To make matters worse for the Gunners, Arsene Wenger was asked to go down the tunnel after an argument with the fourth official. The north London side were leading 1-0 with 10 men before a stoppage time penalty conceded by Francis Coquelin saw Burnley equalise.
However, Ben Mee conceded a penalty at the other end in the dying seconds and Alexis Sanchez scored the winner with a panenka penalty to give the Gunners all three points. Here are the best tweets from the game.