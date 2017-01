Twitter reacts to Chelsea's 2-0 loss at Tottenham

Best reacts as Dele Alli sinks Chelsea's hopes of breaking Arsenal's record

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 05 Jan 2017, 09:17 IST

So close, yet so far! Chelsea equalled Arsenal’s record of 13 consecutive wins in the Premier League but could not manage to break it as London rivals, Tottenham surprised them with a stunning performance at the White Hart Lane. Spurs ran out 2-0 winners on the night where Dele Alli stepped up to score twice in the space of 9 minutes.

Best tweets from the match:

Spurs end the 13 match winning streak of Chelsea and prevent them earning a record breaking 14th consecutive victory. #COYS pic.twitter.com/iKnuQHFe5Q — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) January 4, 2017

Pochettino's Spurs thump Conte's Chelsea... Talk about pumped pic.twitter.com/FTT1wlpCpF — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 4, 2017

It’s all about Dele Alli

Dele Alli has killed Chelsea! ! #TOTCHE — ADRIAN PETER (@adrianpeter254) January 4, 2017

So much deserved well headed goal @Dele_Alli is a real prospect #DESERVED — Ar_SYAIN_aM (@AramASyain) January 4, 2017

Dele Alli what a fucking talemt — J (16-19) (@JordanAmxvi) January 4, 2017

Dele Alli on fire.6 goals in the last 4 games.Underrated lad. — Audi (@HeyAudi) January 4, 2017

Can't wait for Dele Alli to move to Real so I can out and out say that I do kinda like the guy #TOTCHE #FOYS — Jake Bewicke (@JBewicke97) January 4, 2017

Anybody seen Eden Hazard?

Özil went on holiday for a week so De Bryune and Hazard decided to go on one as well in respect of the great man. — Ö (@MesutEra) January 4, 2017

Hazard in small games Vs Hazard in big games pic.twitter.com/pxGG49sotZ — Cian (@KingKoIarov) January 4, 2017

Hazard decided that in 2017, he could be anything he wanted, so he became Mesut Ozil in big games — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 4, 2017

MISSING PERSON: Eden Hazard was last seen in the vicinity of Victor Wanyama's pocket in N17 at around 8pm tonight...



Have you seen Eden? pic.twitter.com/xaoylZqxvs — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) January 4, 2017

Has anyone seen Eden Hazard — goonerclaude (@goonerclaude) January 4, 2017

How long until Tottenham release this?

When Pedro and Costa started fighting..

Anyone else catch this today? Diego Costa and Pedro having a go at each other pic.twitter.com/RaMuVAP4g9" — Mikk beamer (@junayo101) January 5, 2017