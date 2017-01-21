Twitter trolls Liverpool after 3-2 defeat against Swansea City
Liverpool are yet to win a game in the Premier League in 2017.
Liverpool suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of a maiden Premier League title as were handed a 3-2 defeat by Swansea City at Anfield. It was Liverpool’s first home defeat of the season and brought an end to their 17-match unbeaten run at home. The Reds have struggled to get the results so far in 2017 and have only won 1 out of their 6 games this month, with the solitary win coming against Plymouth in the FA Cup.
After a goalless first half, the game burst into life as Fernando Llorente fired the opener for the relegation-threated side in the 48th minute. He then doubled his side’s lead only 4 minutes later before Roberto Firmino scored a brace to bring the Reds on level terms, the second of which was a beauty. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner for the away side in the 78th minute as Paul Clement’s side held on to secure a massive 3-points.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare Jurgen Klopp’s side and was particularly ruthless on the German for throwing on Joel Matip to play as a striker towards the fag end of the game.
Here are the best tweets from the game:
