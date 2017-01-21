Twitter trolls Liverpool after 3-2 defeat against Swansea City

Liverpool are yet to win a game in the Premier League in 2017.

Firmino scored a stunner but it was not enough

Liverpool suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of a maiden Premier League title as were handed a 3-2 defeat by Swansea City at Anfield. It was Liverpool’s first home defeat of the season and brought an end to their 17-match unbeaten run at home. The Reds have struggled to get the results so far in 2017 and have only won 1 out of their 6 games this month, with the solitary win coming against Plymouth in the FA Cup.

After a goalless first half, the game burst into life as Fernando Llorente fired the opener for the relegation-threated side in the 48th minute. He then doubled his side’s lead only 4 minutes later before Roberto Firmino scored a brace to bring the Reds on level terms, the second of which was a beauty. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner for the away side in the 78th minute as Paul Clement’s side held on to secure a massive 3-points.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare Jurgen Klopp’s side and was particularly ruthless on the German for throwing on Joel Matip to play as a striker towards the fag end of the game.

Here are the best tweets from the game:

This never gets old....

If you kill yourself it's suicide. If you kill someone it's homicide. If you haven't won the Premier League for 20+ years it's Merseyside. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) September 25, 2014

Well.. That escalated quickly!

Given that Will Ferrell is at Anfield, it's not overly surprising that things have escalated quickly in the 2nd half. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

Liverpool 0-2 Swansea



Liverpool 2-2 Swansea



Liverpool 2-3 Swansea pic.twitter.com/Gf6Yw1vh0F — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 21, 2017

To put things into perspective...

50 – Liverpool are the first PL team score 50 goals this season, while Swansea are the first to concede 50. Half-century. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2017

The Wizard who saves Swansea?

Rumours abound that Paul Clement is actually a wizard. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 21, 2017

Invisible?

The sly barbs at Mourinho Klopp

Liverpool playing some delightfully hopeful long balls against Swansea, here. Wonderful football. — Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) January 21, 2017

Matip up top and hoofing the ball up. But I thought only United did that? — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 21, 2017

Following United again; Liverpool lumping it long in the final 5 minutes.

Brilliant. — Kai Wayne (@KaiWayne) January 21, 2017

The curse of Steven Gerrard.....continues

Liverpool haven't lost at Anfield for over 1 year now.



Gerrard returns and they lose to bottom placed Swansea.



— Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 21, 2017

Welcome back Gerrard pic.twitter.com/AXj52OXYZq — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 21, 2017

I can't express how much I want Gerrard to say they have let it slip. — R (@Dynamite_76) January 21, 2017

Steven Gerrard re-joins Liverpool yesterday and suddenly they’re looking like a team that can’t win the league. — Coral (@Coral) January 21, 2017

Gerrard comes back to Liverpool and this happens. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/4o31VQUsiC — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 21, 2017

Look away Liverpool fans.. look away!

Liverpool fans right now (Tag them ) pic.twitter.com/dPT6JDiEgv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 21, 2017