Equipment: TaylorMade add six new players to their roster for the 2017 season

TaylorMade continue to strengthen their Tour staff after Nike's exit and with the M1 driver in high demand!

by Sameer Bahl News 13 Jan 2017, 18:28 IST

TaylorMade has signed six new players to its Tour Staff: Smylie Kaufman, Paul Casey, Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley and Jon Curran. According to the agreements, each of the players is specifically signed to use TaylorMade metal woods.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these six men into the TaylorMade family as our newest Tour staff ambassadors,” said Chuck Presto, TaylorMade’s Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing. “It goes without saying each of their accomplishments speak for themselves and we look forward to watching them succeed while playing the highest performing products in the world out on Tour.”

The six signings will complement the already prolific existent line-up that includes four of the top-16 players on the official world golf rankings who use the company’s woods, irons, wedges ad golf ball: Jason Day (No. 1), Dustin Johnson (No. 3), Sergio Garcia (No. 13) and Justin Rose (No. 16)

Paul Casey, Noh and Stanley were all playing Nike equipment as a part of their equipment contracts last season until Nike decided to quit the equipment industry in August. Paul Casey started using a TaylorMade M2 driver at the Safeway Open while Noh gamed a TaylorMade M1 fairway wood and M1 430 driver at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Also Read: What's In the Bag: Clubs that Justin Thomas used to shoot a 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Watney found himself in a similar position at the end of 2016 with the option of making mass changes to his bag due to Nike's withdrawal from golf equipment. He replaced his Nike woods with TaylorMade's M2 driver, 3-wood and 5-wood at the Safeway Open. Kaufman and Curran put the TaylorMade M2 driver in their bags during the FedEx Cup playoffs last season and have continued to play it ever since.