Six hockey players get appointed as DSP in Punjab Police

The Punjab Government on Monday offered appointment letters to nine eminent international sports persons under the sports quota in a function organised in Chandigarh which was attended by deputy Chief Minister S Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Prolific midfielder Manpreet Singh, forward Akashdeep Singh, Sarvanjit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi and Dharamvir Singh from the Indian men's hockey team that won the 2014 Asian Games Gold were appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Manpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh were also part of the team that won the historic Silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London earlier this year apart from representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also winning the Asian Champions Trophy this year.

"It is a great honour to get appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police. I would like to thank the Punjab Government for recognising our efforts in hockey," stated Manpreet Singh, who flew down from Kolkata where he was playing the Beighton Cup for the ceremony in Chandigarh.

Other sports personalities who were offered the job of DSP in Punjab Police include three-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist Mandeep Kaur, Asian Games Silver Medalist Athlete Khusbir Kaur and Asian Games Bronze Medalist Amandeep Kaur from athletics.