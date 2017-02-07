5 biggest UFC babyfaces and their biggest heel moments

The UFC have had some big time babyfaces over the years, but everyone turns to the dark side at one point or another.

GSP was once the UFC’s golden boy

People can point out the differences between mixed martial arts and professional wrestling all they want, but at the end of the day, they really aren't all that different.

They use championship belts in the same manner, they market themselves in a similar fashion and their fighters create larger than life personas in order to sell their fights to the general public.

There's nothing wrong with it and if anything, it's an ideology that should be embraced. The influence that the two spectacles have on each other is all too apparent.

Members of the MMA world can claim that they can live without an event on the scale of WrestleMania, but once again we all know that they'd jump at the opportunity if it was presented to them.

So why not embrace the fact that there are clear babyfaces and heels within the promotion? After all, it's not like you can ignore the boos and cheers that differentiate between fighters.

Some are more hated than others and some are loved beyond belief, but everyone has a dark side and these guys, in particular, have had a blemish or two on their record. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five biggest UFC babyfaces in history and their biggest heel moments.

#1 Georges St-Pierre

GSP hasn’t returned to the octagon in more than three years

Georges St-Pierre was the UFC's ultimate golden boy. His clean-cut look mixed with his phenomenal ability inside the octagon made him a household name, leading to numerous big money fights in addition to World Championship reigns.

It seemed as if nobody could touch GSP, but in just a few rounds, all of that changed during his final appearance with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

GSP walked away with a decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167, despite the fact that the majority of people felt that Hendricks was the clear winner of the bout. As opposed to facing the issue head on, GSP announced an extended hiatus from the sport and scurried off into the shadows like a true cowardly heel.

Obviously there was more to it than that in terms of personal issues, but to this day there is still an ongoing situation between him and Dana White.

Onto a man who was rumoured to fight the Canadian for quite some time.