5 of the worst kept secrets in UFC's history

The UFC have had a lot of great moments over the years, but they've also had their fair share of controversies.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 09:51 IST

Dana White is never afraid to speak his mind

Over the years there have been more than a few controversial moments involving the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Like any billion dollar sports company, things are never going to be easy, but when you're dealing with something as specific and brutal as mixed martial arts, there can be a few issues that you won't get quite as often in other sports.

There's no shame in it for people like Dana White, because certain problems will be thrown to the side as being "just a part of the business".

Unfortunately, there are some things that you just can't ignore and whilst some may not find these entries that extreme, they've certainly affected the business and not for the better, over the years.

At the end of the day, the UFC is indeed a phenomenal form of entertainment, but at what point do we stop phasing out all of the noise being created around us?

Unlike WWE, the UFC tends to face these situations head on more often than not which can certainly make for some interesting viewing in the media. After all, these fighters are larger than life personalities.

With that being said, let's take a look at five of the worst kept secrets in UFC's history.

#1 Belfort's TRT use

Belfort’s career is full of controversy

Vitor Belfort is a fan favourite in the world of mixed martial arts due to his fascinating fighting style and his inability to age in the octagon. Some may put that down to his performances, but others will rightly point towards his use of performance enhancing drugs.

The former UFC Champion was suspended back in 2006, and since then, things seem to have continued to spiral out of control for him.

After returning to the octagon, Belfort enlisted the help of testosterone replacement therapy in order to try and enhance his performances.

It was a controversial method and many people believed that UFC not only knew about Vitor's involvement but actively embraced it. The promotion denied all wrongdoing but to this day, many feel that they were involved in a cover-up.

Onto a man who has been surrounded by controversy in the last year or so.