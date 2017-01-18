UFC news: Cody Garbrandt wants superfight against Jose Aldo

Cody Garbrandt reveals his intentions of challenging Jose Aldo for a fight.

“No Love” against Aldo?

What’s the story?

The new UFC Bantamweight champion is currently expected to make his next title defence against rival T.J. Dillashaw. However, following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, he wants to challenge for the title in another weight class.

According to Foxsports.com, the Team Alpha Male member is preparing for his next opponent, Dillashaw but also has his eyes set on a super fight against UFC Featherweight champion Jose ‘Scarface’ Aldo. In a recent interview with Fox Sports, “No Love” was quoted stating the following:

“If Jose Aldo wants to get it, I can go up to 145 and beat another legend, too. Jose Aldo has some wins over my teammates. He’s good, he’s a legend. I would like to test his chin, I know he’s got good striking but I’m fast, powerful and I’m a better martial artist. It would be a good fight. Mixing that up, 135 and 145, I’m young enough that I can go up. But it’s whatever.”

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Garbrandt won the title after defeating Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46) at UFC 207. He was announced as a coach for The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption. He is also expected to defend his title against his former teammate TJ Dillashaw.

The heart of the matter

“Mystic Mac” has revolutionised the thinking of all UFC champions by becoming a two-division champion. “No Love” wants to become a two-division champion too. Another possible reason for him wanting to fight Aldo is that the Brazilian has defeated Garbrandt’s teammates like Chad Mendes and Urijah Faber; so the 135-pound champion is looking for revenge.

Will another super-fight take place?



What next?

“No Love” is currently set to face TJ Dillashaw at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. As for Aldo, he is also expected to face the UFC Interim Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in a title unification bout later this year. So a super fight between the 135 and 145-pound champions might not happen in 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

The UFC seems to be more open to super fights between champions since UFC 205. It is highly possible that Garbrandt’s wish for a fight against Aldo will be granted. However, “No Love” will first have to defend his title against Dillashaw.

The 30-year-old has had two phenomenal victories in his last two fights against John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao. Defeating him will surely be a daunting task for the champion.

