UFC news: Dana White teases Ronda Rousey's retirement from MMA

Dana White makes a shocking revelation about Ronda Rousey's MMA future.

Ronda Rousey and Dana White in happier times

What’s the story?

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey has been the talk of the town ever since her defeat at UFC 207. Since her brutal knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, there have been talks and some hearsay about Rousey hanging up her fighting gloves. According to UFC president Dana White, the judoka has decided to call it a day.

On the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered Podcast with Matt Serra and Jim Norton, White revealed that he had spoken to ‘Rowdy’ recently and did not get any indications that she wanted to fight again. He was quoted stating the following:

“Her spirits are good and she’s doing her own thing, In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now – and I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her, it’s her thing – but I wouldn’t say she fights again. I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

In the video below he can be heard stating the above quote:

In case you didn't know...

The former women’s Bantamweight champion was expected to make a successful return against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. However, things went awry for her and she was knocked out due to punches in just 48 seconds.

Some stats from her last fight against the champion, Amanda Nunes: 51 total strikes were thrown by Nunes whereas just 18 strikes were thrown by Rousey. The champion landed 31 significant strikes whereas Rousey could only land 8 significant strikes.

The heart of the matter

The UFC president feels that Rousey has got no genuine reasons to fight again. She has become an international celebrity. She also looks to be on the path to become a Hollywood star. The former Olympian was a part of some of the biggest fights in the history of women’s fighting. Thus, White believes that Rousey has the much needed financial stability which might prompt her to never need to step inside an octagon ever again.

What next?

Rousey’s MMA future is currently in limbo. Neither the judoka nor her team have released any official statements yet, regarding her retirement. However, White's statements have almost confirmed the widespread rumors that ‘Rowdy’ is indeed retiring from MMA.

Sportskeeda’s take

MMA and combat sports fans would surely love to watch Rousey fight again. However, the ever-evolving sport of MMA looks to have passed her by. So for the benefit of her own health and legacy, it would be better if ‘Rowdy’ chooses to resist the temptation for a comeback and retires from the sport.