UFC News: Tyron Woodley says he's treated badly due to his race

Tyron Woodley has pulled the race card while discussing his treatment as Champion by the UFC.

Woodley has been on a verbal rampage as of late

What's the story?

During an interview on SportsCenter, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley claimed that he's treated the worst out of all the Champions in the company due to his race.

In case you didn't know

Following their epic first clash, Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson are set to have a rematch for the Welterweight Championship at UFC 209. The two men have been doing a lot of media for the event, and as a result, have had some heated encounters that have led to what some would call headline-making comments.

Heart of the matter

During the aforementioned interview, Woodley comments on how the sport is racist yet whenever he brings it up he is bombarded with criticism. Following this, the champ goes on to talk about Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones before complaining about double standards within mixed martial arts.

What's next?

It'll be interesting to see how the likes of Dana White and the company, in general, handle this because it could cause quite a stir within the MMA world. Regardless, Woodley and Thompson will continue to jibe back and forth in preparation for their blockbuster clash at the T-Mobile Arena on March 4th.

Sportskeeda's take

This is a controversial topic, to say the least, and it feels a tad odd that Woodley would decide to bring up something like this. With such anticipation for this rematch following how good the first bout was, these extra comments that are being made by both parties make them look a tad worse if anything.

It's understandable that Woodley is frustrated by the series of events, but it's time to focus on the fighting. We have two elite Welterweights fighting for the right to be called the best in the world, and there really doesn't need to be any more to it than that. Let's just sit back, and enjoy what is sure to be a tremendous rematch.

