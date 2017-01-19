5 Grand Slam matches with an epic fifth set

After Karlovic's epic five set victory against Zeballos yesterday, let's look back at some of the best fifth sets ever played.

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 08:11 IST

Karlovic and Zeballos played an incredible 5th set

While five setters take a lot out of the players and even the spectators, they make tennis exhilarating and exciting. Be it the script of an epic comeback or the never-give-up attitude, every five setter has a story to tell.

The fifth set, in particular, truly puts every viewer at the edge of their seat. The players use every ounce of their strength and it’s their mental resilience that matters the most then. The last few years have been witness to some nerve-wracking five set encounters.

Let us take a look the 5 Grand Slam matches that had the most epic fifth sets.

#1 Ivo Karlovic v Horacio Zeballos

Tournament – Australian Open 2017

Score – 6-7(6-8) 3-6 7-5 6-2 22-20

Winner – Ivo Karlovic

Time – 5 hours 15 minutes

The marathon between the Croatian and the Argentine proved to be the most electric match of this year's Australian Open so far. Karlovic, who fired 75 aces in the match, came back from 2 sets down to win the thrilling encounter.

The 5 hour 15 minutes marathon is the longest match at the Australian Open in terms of the number of games. The 20th seed had to work hard for his victory against Zeballos.

The fifth set continued for a long time and it seemed like both the players would not be able to stand after the match. Finally, Karlovic earned two break points at 15-40 in the 84th game of the match and managed to convert the second into a break.