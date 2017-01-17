5 reasons Federer winning the Australian Open could be the biggest story of the year

Here's why that would be brilliant news for tennis fans worldwide.

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 17:37 IST

Roger Federer, GOAT. The Swiss, with his seventeen grand slams and a litany of other titles, is considered perhaps the best to have ever played the sport. Following a six-month layoff that may have seemed even longer for his most ardent followers, Federer has returned to Tour-level competition with the Australian Open 2017. Now, he’ll play an old foe: Jurgen Melzer, in his first round match on the 16th of January 2017.

After every single ticket to his Hopman Cup matches sold out weeks before the tournament, Federer opened up his practice sessions for fans in Australia and those sessions were packed to the (Pat) Rafters!

Federer has looked every bit in form already, and even in his Hopman Cup loss to Alexander Zverev, showed the fitness and stamina of a man ten years younger.

If he could pull off a come-from-behind win at the Australian Open this year, it would be one of the biggest events of the year.

And here's why:

He has not won a title in 5 years

Although he has not had a significant dip in results or rankings since 2003, Roger Federer has not won a Grand Slam since 2012, when he won his seventh and final Wimbledon title.

And it is not just fans who are itching to see the Swiss back in action. Federer has long said he is himself itching to return to action and win “at least two or three” more Grand Slams.

Should the fit Federer be able to achieve that milestone, he will not only extend his lead to 18 Grand Slams – the highest by a male singles player, but achieve a personal goal in the process.