5 things we learned from the Novak Djokovic-Denis Istomin thriller

6-time Australian Open Champion and world no. 2, Novak Djokovic, was ousted by a wild card entrant in the Round 2 of the Australian Open.

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 22:39 IST

The match had undulated moments, stunning comebacks and strong shots

31st January 2016 – the day is etched in the golden pages of tennis history. Novak Djokovic, after defeating Andy Murray in straight sets, clinched the Australian Open for the 6th time on this very date.

Today, as the earth almost completes one revolution from that day, the scenario is not quite the same. Denis Istomin has beaten the world champion in the Round 2 of this year’s Australian Open in 5 thunderous sets to throw the tennis fraternity in a tumultuous frenzy. He won 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in a gruelling four-hour 48-minute long encounter.

Not only did no one anticipate this result, but it took some time for every tennis enthusiast to fathom it – to comprehend the fact that a wild card David has beaten the Goliath on his own turf.

The match had undulated moments, stunning comebacks and strong shots. Let us look at 5 things that every tennis fan and expert can take away from this breathtaking competition.

#1 The sport is unpredictable, to say the least

What happened at the Rod Laver Arena was nothing short of miraculous. Not only did the man from Uzbekistan manage to stretch the world no. 2 to five sets, but also managed to win the match. It takes a big heart to believe.

Istomin believed in his ability from the word go and did not give up until he was able to win the match. One thing that this match ceaselessly advocates is that in sport, the only constant is capriciousness. No one can predict the result of any encounter at any stage of the tournament in any sport. That is what makes tennis so nerve wracking and savoury.

Who anticipated a world no. 117 to beat the King of Melbourne in the first week itself? Who predicted this match to go the distance? Who predicted for it to open up the draw like it has now?

Tennis predictions have taken a mighty fall all around the world and bizarre statistics are being thrown all over the place. One more time, we have all been fooled by the electrifying enigma that tennis is.