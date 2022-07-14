How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All there is to know about how the two became one of the most admired couples in tennis

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic (nee Ristic) are among the most admired couples in tennis at present. The two met in high school and started dating in 2005. Since then, they have been inseparable.

Djokovic and Ristic started dating when the latter had already started to feature on the ATP tour. The latter often attended her beau's tournaments and watched from the stands as he soon started winning Grand Slams and Masters 1000 titles for fun.

The couple got engaged in September 2013 and got married on July 10, 2014 at a Montenegrin resort named Sveti Stefan. This came just a few days after Djokovic beat Roger Federer 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling final to win his second Wimbledon crown.

At the time, Jelena was pregnant with their son Stefan, who was born in October 2014. The couple also had a daughter, Tara, who was born in May 2017.

Ristic, who has a master's degree from the University of Monaco, runs the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic celebrated eight years of marriage in 2022

Djokovic embraces his wife after winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic had their eighth anniversary on the same day the former World No. 1 won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title.

After beating Nick Kyrgios in the final in four sets, the 35-year-old was asked about his anniversary by interviewer Sue Barker. Djokovic responded by saying the SW19 crown was his present to his wife.

"Darling, happy anniversary! This is my present," Djokovic said.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Hear from



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 A champion's interview which had a bit of everythingHear from @DjokerNole , after collecting yet another Wimbledon title A champion's interview which had a bit of everything 😀Hear from @DjokerNole, after collecting yet another Wimbledon title#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/v7sqCl7VPD

A few weeks back, Ristic turned 36 and Djokovic posted a heartwarming birthday message for her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the heart of our family! We love you so much," the 21-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Ristic has been present in several of her husband's matches and earlier this season, she mimicked his trademark celebration following his victory over Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Serbia Open.

yasmeen @yas_memes I'm gonna die single cuz of this gif I'm gonna die single cuz of this gif https://t.co/PcqMlh3RRG

The 35-year-old slipped to seventh in the ATP rankings after Wimbledon as no ranking points were awarded this year. It will be interesting to see where Djokovic competes next.

The US requires foreign travelers entering the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Serb's participation at the US Open looks doubtful at the moment as he can't travel to the country due to his unvaccinated status.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far