Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer takes time off to showcase his singing talents

The Swiss maestro seems to be enjoying life at the Australian Open both on and off the court.

@sohiRF by Sohinee News 23 Jan 2017, 15:28 IST

Roger Federer: Having a grand time down under

What's the story?

Roger Federer, the former world number 1 has always been a sport and there have been several instances of him engaging in fun activities on and off the court when he isn't busy tackling his opponents. At 35 years of age, the Swissman has added another little feather to his cap as he took some time out during the Australian Open for a fun session of music and singing.

After having proven several times that he is the true legend of the game of tennis having repeatedly rewritten the pages of history, Roger Federer is back at script some new pages. Returning from his prolonged break from competitive tennis, Federer is back at wowing the tennis enthusiasts and fans after having a smashing first week in the ongoing Australian Open.

In case you did not know...

He tweeted a video where he is singing in a chorus gaily with Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov recently, which just exposed another side of him (Umm! Not quite good as he is on court though).

The heart of the matter

Belting out a classic from 1982 by Chicago, Federer, Haas and Dmitrov sang 'Hard To Say I'm Sorry' with immense jest and quite a bit of confident and hoarse singing, to be honest. The fun bit to notice is the enthusiasm with which each of them sang.

Especially Federer, who David Foster (the mega producer who co-wrote the song for Chicago and just happened to be there playing the piano for the tennis stars) had to calm down as Roger was getting ready to start as soon as the prelude music started. Much to our joy, Federer, giggled and said he was just 'Preparing' and got ready to begin!

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, having made little job of Tomas Berdych in the third ground and easing into the fourth and delivered a top-class performance to ousted Kei Nishikori. The trio jived as they thoroughly enjoyed and elaborately sang, "Everybody needs a little time away..."

Sportskeeda's take

The caption of the tweet is what makes it so funny as Federer announces that he is starting a boy band and up comes this video which is a jovial watch. The trio of Dimitrov, Haas and Federer are a treat to watch with Foster playing on the ivories. It is definitely a sore treat to the eyes and ears.