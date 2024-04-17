Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 6 2024

The match between the Adelaide Crows and the Essendon Bombers this Friday promises an exciting start to the weekend for AFL fans. The contest is set to take place at the Adelaide Oval on Friday 19, April 2024.

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers Head-to-Head Record

Essendon have won their last six matches against Adelaide

Dyson Heppell has had 20+ disposals in five of his last six matches

Zach Merrett has had 25+ disposals in his last seven matches

Rory Laird has had 25+ disposals in ten of his previous 12 matches

Ben Keays has kicked at least one goal in ten of his previous 12 matches

Jake Stringer has kicked 13 goals in five matches this season

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers Match Details

Match: Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Start Time: 7:40 pm (AEST)

Location: Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers Preview

There is a lot on the line in this match for both sides. With Essendon in 9th position on the AFL Ladder and Adelaide several steps behind them in 14th position, the outcome of this match is crucial. A win for Adelaide could help them make a much-needed climb up the ladder, while a loss could be devastating. In many ways, Essendon have much more to lose in this matchup and will be driven to put up an absolute masterclass against the Crows.

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Odds



Adelaide Essendon Sportsbet $1.48 $2.66 Bet365 $1.47 $2.70 Ladbrokes $1.52 $2.55 TAB $1.45 $2.75 Betr $1.48 $2.60

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Prediction

The Essendon Bombers are coming off a much-needed win against the Western Bulldogs, a victory that placed them back in the winners’ circle after their disastrous 69-point defeat at the hands of Port Adelaide. Despite struggling against the Dogs in the first half, they managed to make a surprise comeback in the second half, securing their victory against the Dogs.

Adelaide’s upset win over the Blues has brought them back from a string of losses. However, this is no guarantee that they’ve truly made a comeback. For all their inconsistency, the Bombers still have a much better chance of securing the win on Friday than the Crows.

The Bombers have won the last six matchups against Adelaide and will likely win this Friday. However, Essendon facing the Crows at their home might lead to a surprising turn of events.

Prediction: Essendon by 15 points

Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Betting Tips

Essendon H2H | $2.66

Dyson Heppell 20+ Disposals | $1.62

Zach Merrett 25+ Disposals | $1.20

Rory Laird 25+ Disposals | $1.37

Ben Keays Anytime Goalkicker | $1.20

Jake Stringer 2+ Goals | $1.54

SGM = $11.75

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback