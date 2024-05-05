Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Brisbane Lions face the Gold Coast Suns to close round 8 of the 2024 AFL season on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their last five games.

Who will walk away from this game victorious? Read on to get our prediction and best betting tips.

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head Record

Form (last 5 matches)

Brisbane (LWWLL)

Round 7: Giants 113-59 Lions

Round 6: Cats 63-37 Lions

Round 5: Lions 82-60 Demons

Round 4: Lions 112-42 Kangaroos

Round 3: Magpies 92-72 Lions

Gold Coast (LLWLW)

Round 7: Suns 112-75 Eagles

Round 6: Swans 110-57 Suns

Round 5: Suns 109-56 Hawks

Round 4: Giants 117-89 Giants

Round 2: Bulldogs 115-67 Suns

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head (last 5 matches)

2023: Brisbane 96-85 Gold Coast

2023: Gold Coast 107-106 Brisbane

2022: Brisbane 112-39 Gold Coast

2022: Brisbane 112-92 Gold Coast

2021: Gold Coast 74-73 Brisbane

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Match Details

Match: Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Start Time: 7:10 pm AEST

Venue: Gabba

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Preview

The Lions have had a rough start to the season. This has been shocking for fans and analysts who watched Brisbane’s great performance last season.

Though they lost the Grand Final to the Magpies, no one would have thought tht they would go from being grand finalists to struggling to pick up wins in 2024.

The Brisbane Lions have won just one home game this season, so this match against Gold Coast is crucial if they hope to climb up the AFL Ladder. A loss to the Suns could mean that they drop to the bottom five on the ladder.

Brisbane looked poor against the Giants, who beat them 113-59. Their defense, which is typically their strong point, was noticeably missing.

The Suns are coming off a win against the West Coast Eagles, scoring 112 points to seal victory. However, thta doesn't inspire much optimism in fans, nor should it give the players much confidence.

West Coast has had questionable form this season and beating them, no matter how dominant the victory is, doesn't say much about how the Suns will perform against Brisbane.

The Lions have much more to lose in this matchup and pose a serious threat to any team, not least the Suns. The Lions will arrive in top form, and Gold Coast will be just another step up the ladder for them.

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Odds



Brisbane Lions Gold Coast Suns Sportsbet $1.46 $2.72 Ladbrokes $1.46 $2.70 Bet365 $1.47 $2.70 Betr $1.45 $2.75 TAB $1.45 $2.75

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction

Prediction: Brisbane by 13 points

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Betting Tips

H2H

Brisbane $1.50

Best Bet

Brisbane 1-39 (winning margin) $2.10

Over 166.5 (total points) $1.88

Multi Tips

Brisbane 1-39 (winning margin)

Both teams to score 80 points (scoring markets)

Jaspa Fletcher anytime goalkicker

= $8.73