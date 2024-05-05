Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Brisbane Lions face the Gold Coast Suns to close round 8 of the 2024 AFL season on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their last five games.
Who will walk away from this game victorious? Read on to get our prediction and best betting tips.
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head Record
Form (last 5 matches)
Brisbane (LWWLL)
- Round 7: Giants 113-59 Lions
- Round 6: Cats 63-37 Lions
- Round 5: Lions 82-60 Demons
- Round 4: Lions 112-42 Kangaroos
- Round 3: Magpies 92-72 Lions
Gold Coast (LLWLW)
- Round 7: Suns 112-75 Eagles
- Round 6: Swans 110-57 Suns
- Round 5: Suns 109-56 Hawks
- Round 4: Giants 117-89 Giants
- Round 2: Bulldogs 115-67 Suns
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Head-to-Head (last 5 matches)
- 2023: Brisbane 96-85 Gold Coast
- 2023: Gold Coast 107-106 Brisbane
- 2022: Brisbane 112-39 Gold Coast
- 2022: Brisbane 112-92 Gold Coast
- 2021: Gold Coast 74-73 Brisbane
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Match Details
Match: Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024
Start Time: 7:10 pm AEST
Venue: Gabba
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Preview
The Lions have had a rough start to the season. This has been shocking for fans and analysts who watched Brisbane’s great performance last season.
Though they lost the Grand Final to the Magpies, no one would have thought tht they would go from being grand finalists to struggling to pick up wins in 2024.
The Brisbane Lions have won just one home game this season, so this match against Gold Coast is crucial if they hope to climb up the AFL Ladder. A loss to the Suns could mean that they drop to the bottom five on the ladder.
Brisbane looked poor against the Giants, who beat them 113-59. Their defense, which is typically their strong point, was noticeably missing.
The Suns are coming off a win against the West Coast Eagles, scoring 112 points to seal victory. However, thta doesn't inspire much optimism in fans, nor should it give the players much confidence.
West Coast has had questionable form this season and beating them, no matter how dominant the victory is, doesn't say much about how the Suns will perform against Brisbane.
The Lions have much more to lose in this matchup and pose a serious threat to any team, not least the Suns. The Lions will arrive in top form, and Gold Coast will be just another step up the ladder for them.
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Odds
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction
Prediction: Brisbane by 13 points
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns Betting Tips
H2H
Brisbane $1.50
Best Bet
- Brisbane 1-39 (winning margin) $2.10
- Over 166.5 (total points) $1.88
Multi Tips
- Brisbane 1-39 (winning margin)
- Both teams to score 80 points (scoring markets)
- Jaspa Fletcher anytime goalkicker
= $8.73