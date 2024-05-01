Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

Two titans of the sport, the Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies, face each other on Friday night at the iconic MCG.

Both teams look strong, with Carlton winning five of their seven games and Collingwood coming back from a rough start to the season with three consecutive wins and a draw with Essendon on ANZAC day.

The Blues have the edge in terms of stats this season, but Collingwood are back in premier winning form and will be hungry for victory after nearly beating Essendon in round 7.

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Head-to-Head Record

The Blues have won five of their seven matches in 2020.

Collingwood are 3-3 with one draw in 2024.

The Blues have lost twice in their last three games.

Collingwood have three wins from their last four games.

Carlton are third in the AFL for goals per game, with an average of 14.6 goals per game.

The Magpies are averaging 12.4 goals per game and are ranked seventh in the AFL.

Carlton rank eighth in the league for disposals per game.

Collingwood rank 14th in the league for disposals per game.

Collingwood won 4-3 in the last four matches between both teams

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Match Details

Match: Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies

Date: Friday May 3

Start Time: 7:40 pm AEST

Venue: MCG

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Preview

Carlton have had a smoother season than the Magpies, but this is likely not a match to judge with stats. Collingwood have proven they can come back from defeat, as evident in their last four matches.

The Blues lost their last match to the Geelong Cats, which is no slight to Carlton, as the Cats have been unstoppable this year. The question is if they can halt Collingwood’s growing momentum. On paper, the answer seems obvious, but Collingwood has upped their game with each game and will likely be in top form on Friday night.

The Blues will aim at gaining control in the middle of the ground, with key players like Sam Walsh and Patrick Cripps targeting Harry McKay and Charlie Cunrow up forward.

Brody Mihocek will look to correct the mistakes he made last week against Essendon by taking every opportunity to put and keep his team in the lead.

The game could be filled with memorable highlights, but Collingwood will likely walk away the win.

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Odds



Carlton Blues Collingwood Magpies Bet365 $1.90 $1.90 Sportsbet $1.85 $1.95 TAB $1.80 $2.00 BetEasy $1.88 $1.92 Unibet $1.87 $1.96

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction

Prediction: Collingwood by 7 points

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies Betting Tips

Best Bet

Sam Walsh 30+ disposals $1.62

Brody Mihocek 3+ goals $2.60

Same Game Multi Tips

Sam Walsh 30+ disposals

Nick Daicos 25+ disposals

George Hewett 20+ disposals

Blake Acres 20+ disposals

Brody Mihocek 2+ goals

Charlie Curnow 3+ goals

= $6