"World’s gone mad" - Essendon Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd fumes as AFL end skinfold testing for draftees 

Essendon Bombers' legendary AFL player Matthew Lloyd expressed frustration over ceasing skinfold testing for new draftees.

According to a recent report by veteran journalist Caroline Wilson, all AFL teams have received a memo informing them that they will no longer be able to conduct skinfold tests on players during the AFL drafting process.

The test, aimed at determining players' fat percentage, will reportedly no longer be practiced, citing concerns for the players' mental health.

Former Essendon Bombers player Matthew Lloyd shared his opinion on the decision. He said (via Fox Sports):

“I think the world’s gone mad. I’ve never known a player in my time that didn’t take it for what it was. You get your skinfolds done and you go, you know what, I’m at the level, I’m above the level (that’s allowed)."

“I was above the level for a period of time and it was a massive wake-up call, and you’ll be training the next six Sundays," he added.

All about Matthew Lloyd's career

Born on April 18, 1978, Matthew Lloyd is a former Australian rules football player renowned as one of the most decorated full-forward AFL players. Hailing from a family with a stellar sports background, his father, John, was a former VFL player for the Carlton Football Club.

The Fremantle Football Club drafted Lloyd at the age of 16 in the 1995 Pre-season draft. That same year, he made his AFL debut in round 4.

Throughout his career, Matthew Lloyd played for Essendon. In his debut season, he competed in five events and scored seven goals. His career highlight came in 2000 when he played 25 games and scored 109 goals.

The following season, he maintained a high average of 5.0 goals per game, scoring 105 in 25 games. He consistently maintained an average of 4 goals per game in several seasons.

Lloyd is regarded as a legendary AFL player. He was honored with the Coleman Medal thrice in 2000, 2001, and 2003. Additionally, he was the leading goalkicker for the Essendon Bombers in 12 seasons and was awarded AFL Premiership player in 2000. Lloyd also served as the captain of Essendon from 2006 to 2009.