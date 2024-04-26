Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Prediction and Betting Tips: AFL Round 7 2024

Geelong Cats take on the Carlton Blues in the AFL on Saturday. This exciting matchup has been inevitable since the start of the season.

Carlton has experienced a powerful rejuvenation under the coaching of Michael Voss and will look to hand the Geelong Cats their first loss of the season.

When these teams meet, the match is always electric, and Saturday will be no different. Will Carlton be able to stop the formidable Geelong Cats, or will the Cats prove to be as unstoppable as they seem?

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Head-to-Head Record

Geelong has won three of the last five meetings between the two sides.

The Geelong Cats have won all their six games this season.

Carlton have won five of their six games this season.

Carlton ranks eighth in the season for disposals per game, while Geelong rank 10th.

The Blues rank third in the season for goals, while Geelong rank fifth.

Both sides have a 4-2 O/U record this season.

Carlton are averaging 95.5 points per game this season, while Geelong are averaging 95.8.

Defensively, Geelong gives up 67.8 points per game this season, while Carlton gives up 84.7.

Geelong have completed the HT/FT double in 100.0% of their games this season, while Carlton have completed the HT/FT double in 16.7% of their games.

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Match Details

Match: Geelong vs Carlton

Date: Saturday April 27, 2024

Start Time: 4:35 pm AEST

Venue: MCG

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Preview

This is perhaps the most exciting matchup of the season so far. Despite being the underdogs in this contest, expect Carlton to hand the Cats their first defeat of the season.

Geelong’s form this season is quite strong, but Michael Voss has done an incredible job coaching the Blues, improving their forward line and midfield significantly.

Not to mention key players like Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow who will almost certainly cause havoc for Geelong’s defense. Their brilliant duo of Marc Pittonet and Tom De Koning have breathed life into Carlton’s midfield. Expect that to continue on Saturday..

However, this will be no easy victory for the Blues, so expect it to be a close game.

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Odds



Carlton Blues Geelong Cats Sportsbet $2.10 $1.73 BetEasy $2.10 $1.75 Ladbrokes $2.10 $1.75 TAB $2.10 $1.75 Bet365 $2.05 $1.80 Unibet $2.05 $1.80

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Prediction

Prediction: Carlton by 2.5 points

Geelong Cats vs Carlton Blues Betting Tips

Carlton H2H $2.05

Charlie Curnow 3+ goals $1.85

Multi Tips

Sam Walsh 30+ disposals

George Hewett 20+ disposals

Nic Newman 20+ disposals

Max Holmes 20+ disposals

Matt Owies anytime goalscorer

Charlie Curnow 2+ goals

Jeremy Cameron 2+ goals

= $8.75