GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 7 2024

The GWS Giants have their eyes set on the title and though they lost to Carlton last weekend, they’ve had a near-perfect run this season. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways and will feel confident going up against the Brisbane Lions this Thursday.

The Lions have been struggling this season, winning only two games out of six. Their chances seem slim against the Giants who have been a formidable force this year.

AFL fans will be delighted to see both teams try to cement their place in this season’s premiership run, the bold Giants vs the now-desperate Lions.

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Head-to-Head Record

The Giants have a 4-2 O/U record this season

The Lions have a 1-5 O/U record

The Giants are averaging 106.3 points per game this season, making them the first in the league

Brisbane are averaging 76.3 points per game this season, placing them at 11th in the league

The Giants are giving up 82.0 points per game this season, making them 10th in the league defensively

The Lions are giving up 72.7 points per game this season, making them 4th in the league defensively

The Giants have completed the HT/FT double in 83.3% of games this season

The Lions have completed the HT/FT double in 33.3% of games this season

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Match Details

Match: GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions

Date: Thursday April 25

Start Time: 7:35 pm AEST

Venue: Manuka Oval

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Preview

Carlton managed to put a dent in the Giants’ perfect run this season but the Giants will be looking to immediately return to the winners circle.

With just two wins under their belt this season, Brisbane will be aiming to take out the Giants this Thursday. Only one team can walk away with the win and with both sides coming off a loss, we can expect to see a highly competitive round 7 match that will likely also be low-scoring.

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Odds

Giants to win 1.65 (favorite)

Brisbane Lions to win: 2.00 (underdog)

Over 168.5: 1.91

Under 168.5: 1.88

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Prediction

The Giants are coming off their first loss of the season after their match against Carlton last weekend. The Blues triumphed over the Giants walking away with a 117-98 victory despite GWS having an initial 20 point lead. The Giants are one of the best teams in the league offensively, however, their defense has always been their weak point.

So far this season, The Lions' performance has been inconsistent. In their round 6 clash with the Geelong Cats, they lost the game 37-62, making it their worst performance this season.

That said, prior to that loss, Brisbane was on a two match win streak, during which they beat the Melbourne Demons and the North Melbourne Kangaroos. But 2 back-to-back wins can hardly be called a streak. Besides, their last match against Geelong is the fourth time they’re losing this season. The first three losses came in their first 3 games of the season, losing to Carlton, Fremantle and Collingwood.

With a Goal Efficiency of 18.1% and a Shooting Efficiency of 41%, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll be able to get past the Giants.

The Giants might have lost their last match but that is the only loss they’ve had this season and against a team that has lost 4 matches, including their last one, there’s no doubt that GWS will be walking away with the win.

Prediction: Giants win by 13 points

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions Betting Tips

Lachie Whitfield 30+ disposals $1.85

GWS Giants H2H $1.95

GWS Giants 1-39 margin $2.45

Multi Tips

Lachie Neale 25+ disposals

Lachie Whitfield 25+ disposals

Josh Kelly 25+ disposals

Aaron Cadman anytime goalscorer

Charlie Cameron 2+ goals

Jesse Hogan 2+ goals

= $7.50