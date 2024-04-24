AFL Injury List 2024: Unavailable players, return dates and more ahead of Round 7

Injuries are common in most sports, Australian football is not exempt from this. Australian football is a contact sport that features tackles, handballing, kicking, marking and other strenuous physical attempts to get the ball.

What players are currently injured in your favorite club?

Adelaide Crows

Sam Berry, foot (Test), Jordon Butts, Hamstring (Test), Wayne Milera, Knee (Season), Lachlan Murphy, Knee (Test), Nick Murray, Knee (4-6 weeks), Patrick Parnell, Shoulder (Season), Rory Sloane, Eye (TBC), Brodie Smith, Back (Test), Riley Thilthorpe, Knee (2-3 months).

Brisbane Lions

Will Ashcroft, Knee (TBC), Zac Bailey, Ankle (4-5 weeks), Keidean Coleman, Knee (Season), Tom Doedee, Knee (Season), Oscar McInerney, Concussion (TBC), Carter Michael, Knee (3 weeks), Deven Robertson, Shoulder (4 weeks), Zane Zakostelsky, Groin (1 week)

Carlton Blues

Dom Akuei, Concussion (Test), Matt Carroll, Groin (Indefinite), Adam Cerra, Hamstring (1 week), David Cuningham, Calf (1 week), Sam Docherty, Knee (Season), Lachie Fogarty, Wrist (4-6 weeks), Caleb Marchbank, Back (2-4 weeks), Jack Martin, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Mitch McGovern, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Jesse Motlop, Hamstring (3-4 weeks), Adam Saad, Hamstring (5 weeks), Jack Silvagni, Knee (Season), Jacob Weitering, Quad (Test), Zac Williams, Achilles (Test), Billy Wilson, Concussion (Test)

Collingwood Magpies

Harry DeMattia, Finger (Test), Josh Eyre, Hamstring (4 weeks), Nathan Kreuger, Calf (Test), Dan McStay, Knee (TBC), Jakob Ryan, Hand (Test), Oscar Steene, Toe (12 weeks)

Essendon Bombers

Kaine Baldwin, Foot (8 weeks), Matt Guelfi, Calf (Test), Jaiden Hunter, Knee (Season), Jye Menzie, Shoulder (2-3 weeks), Archie Perkins, Hamstring (1 week), Zach Reid, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Jordan Ridley, Quad (4 weeks), Will Setterfield, Knee (2 weeks)

Fremantle Dockers

Jye Amiss, Concussion (TBC), Josh Corbett, Hip (Season), Brennan Cox, Hamstring (7-9 weeks), Michael Frederick, Hamstring (Test), Odin Jones, Concussion (1-2 weeks), Sebit Kuek, Knee (Season), Oscar McDonald, Knee (13-17 weeks), Sam Switkowski, Concussion (Test), Conrad Williams, Foot, (2 weeks)

Geelong Cats

Mitch Edwards, Back (2-4 weeks), Phoenix Foster, Concussion (TBC), Joe Furphy, Ankle (2 weeks), Tom Stewart, Concussion (TBC).

Gold Coast Suns

Connor Budarick, Hamstring (1 week), Malcolm Rosas jnr, Hamstring (7 weeks), Lachie Weller, Knee (12 weeks)

GWS Giants

Stephen Coniglio, Knee (1-2 weeks), Brent Daniels, Knee (Test), Toby Greene, Suspension (Round 8), Adam Kennedy, Knee (Indefinite), James Leake, Quad (2-4 weeks), Sam Taylor, Concussion (1 week). Nathan Wardius (2-4 weeks)

Hawthorn Hawks

Josh Bennetts, Concussion (1 week), James Blanck, Knee (Season), Luke Breust, Groin (1-2 weeks), Denver Grainger-Barras, Toe (2-4 weeks), Changkuoth Jiath, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Mitch Lewis, Knee (Test), Will McCabe, Back (7-9 weeks), Ned Reeves, Concussion (Test), Nick Watson, Ankle (1-2 weeks), Chad Wingard, Achilles (Test)

Melbourne Demons

Jake Bowey, Collarbone (3-4 weeks), Jake Melksham, Knee (7-9 weeks), Christian Salem, Hamstring (3-5 weeks), Joel Smith, Suspension (Indefinite), Charlie Spargo, Achilles (3-4 weeks)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Callum Coleman-Jones, Achilles (Season), Kallan Dawson, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Will Dawson, Shoulder (Test), Eddie Ford, Hip (Test), Josh Goater, Achilles (Season), Cooper Harvey, Syndesmosis (1 week), Griffin Logue, Knee (6-7 weeks)

Port-Adelaide Power

Travis Boak, Back (Test), Hugh Jackson, Hip (7-9 weeks), Ollie Lord, Knee/Tibia (2-4 weeks), Tom McCallum, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Trent McKenzie, Quad (3-4 weeks), Quinton Narkie, Foot (6-8 weeks), Tom Scully, Calf (Test), Josh Sinn, Hip (1-2 weeks)

Richmond Tigers

Noah Balta, Knee (1-2 weeks), Jacob Bauer, Hamstring (2 weeks), Judson Clarke, ACL (Season), Mate Colina, Back (TBC - long term), Liam Fawcett, Back (TBC - long term), Josh Gibcus, ACL (Season), Tom Lynch, Hamstring (8-10 weeks), Dion Prestia, Hamstring (2 weeks), Jack Ross, Foot (8 weeks), Jayden Short, Calf (1-2 weeks), Tim Taranto, Wrist (6-8 weeks), James Trezise, Ankle (1-2 weeks)

St Kilda Saints

Matt Allison, Knee (1 week), Dan Butler, Hamstring (4-6 weeks), Hunter Clark, Calf (1 week), Lance Collard, Hamstring (Test), Brad Crouch, Knee (3 weeks), Max Heath, Concussion (TBC), Liam Henry, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Max King, Knee (Test), Ben Paton, Pectoral (1 week), Mason Wood, Collarbone (1 week), James Van Es, Ankle (Test), Jimmy Webster, Suspension (Round 8)

Sydney Swans

Harry Arnold, Back (7-8 weeks), Callum Mills, Shoulder (7-8 weeks), Luke Parker, Arm (Test), Dane Rampe, Hamstring (1 week), Sam Reid, Quad (1 week)

West Coast Eagles

Oscar Allen, Knee (5-7 weeks), Tom Barrass, Suspension (Round 8), Rhett Bazzo, Groin (4-6 weeks), Luke Edwards, Concussion (Test), Matt Flynn, Knee (4-5 weeks), Elijah Hewett, Foot (Post-bye), Callum Jamieson, Hamstring (6 weeks)

Western Bulldogs

Nick Coffield, Shoulder (8-10 weeks), Tom Liberatore, Concussion (Test), Aiden O’Driscoll, Concussion (Indefinite), Bailey Smith, Knee (Season), Lachie Smith, Knee (Test)