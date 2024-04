AFL Injury List 2024: Unavailable players, return dates and more for each of the 18 teams

Injuries are common in most sports, Australian football is not exempt from this. Australian football is a contact sport that features tackles, handballing, kicking, marking and other strenuous physical attempts to get the ball.

What players are currently injured in your favorite club?

Adelaide Injury List: Wayne Milera (Knee, 6-8 weeks), Harry Schoenberg (Achilles, 1 week), Bory Sloane (Detached Retina, TBC), Lachlan Murphy (Knee, 2-4 weeks), Nick Murray (Knee, 6-8 weeks), Riley Thilthorpe (Knee, 10-12 weeks)

Brisbane Injury List: Keidean Coleman (ACL, 2025), Conor McKenna (Hamstring, 1 week), Will Ashcroft (Knee, TBC), Tom Doedee (Knee, TBC), Zane Zakostelsky (Groin, 3-4 weeks), Carter Michael (Knee, 5 weeks)

Carlton Injury List: Adam Cerra (Hamstring, TBC), Matt Carroll (Groin, Indefinite), Sam Docherty (ACL, 2025), David Cuningham (Calf, 1-2 weeks), Elijah Hollands (Adductor, Test), Lachy Fogarty (Hand, TBC), Sam Walsh (Back, Test), Caleb Marchbank (Back, Test), Mitch McGovern (Hamstring, TBC), Jesse Motlop (Hamstring 1-2 weeks), Jack Silvagni (Knee, 2025), Jack Martin (Hamstring, 4-5 weeks), Alex Mirkov (Conditioning, Indefinite), Adam Saad (Hamstring, TBC)

Collingwood Injury List: Josh Eyre (Hamstring, 3-5 weeks), Nathan Kreuger (Calf, 2-4 weeks), Harry DeMattia (Finger, 3-5 weeks), Nathan Murphy (Concussion, TBC), Daniel Mcstay (Knee, TBC), Scott Pendlebury (Ribs, Test for Round 6), Oscar Steene (Concussion, Test)

Essendon Injury List: Jaiden Hunter (Knee, 2025), Zach Reid (Hamstring, 3-4 weeks), Kaine Baldwin (Foot, 9-10 weeks), Archie Perkins (Hamstring, 3-4 weeks), Matt Guelfi (Calf, 2 weeks), Peter Wright (Foot, Round 7), Tex Wanganeen, (Foot, Test), Jordan Ridley (Quad, 4-6 weeks), Will Setterfield (Knee, 2-3 weeks)

Fremantle Injury List: Brennan Cox (Leg, 9-11 weeks), Josh Corbett (Hip, 2025), Sean Darcy (Knee, Test), Oscar McDonald (Knee, 15-19 weeks), Sebit Kuek (Knee, 2025), Pat Voss (Calf, 1 week), Corey Wagner (Calf, 1 week), Odin Jones (Concussion, TBC), Karl Worner (Concussion, Test), Sam Sturt (Hamstring, Test), Michael Frederick (Hamstring, 1 week), Sam Switowski (Calf, Test)

Geelong Injury List: Mitch Edwards (Back, 3 weeks), Patrick Dangerfield (Hamstring, Test), Joe Furphy (Ankle, 2 weeks), Jack Tuohy (Ankle, Test), Jake Koladjashnij (Quad, Test), Tom Hawkins (Managed, TBC), Gary Rohan (Back, Available), Cam Guthrie (Quad, 2-4 weeks)

Gold Coast Suns Injury List: Sandy Brock (Forearm, 1 week), Lloyd Johnston (Hamstring, 2 weeks), Jy Farrar (Thumb, 2 weeks), Malcolm Rosas (Hamstring, TBC), Lachie Weller (Knee, 12-14 weeks)

GWS Giants Injury List: Keiran Briggs (Shoulder, TBC), Isaac Cumming (Calf, 3-4 weeks), Stephen Coniglio (2 matches), Adam Kennedy (Knee, Indefinite), Callan Ward (Shoulder, Test), Sam Taylor (Concussions, TBC), James Leake (Quad, 3-5 weeks), Josh Kelly (Ribs, TBC), Nathan Wardius (Shin, 3-5 weeks).

Hawthorn Injury List: James Blanck (ACL, 2025), Will Day (Foot Fracture, 2 weeks), Mitch Lewis (Hamstring, 1-2 weeks), Will McCabe (Back 9-11 weeks), Denver Grainger-Barras (Toe, 5-6 weeks), Changkouth Jiath (Hamstring, 1 week), Luke Breust (Groin, 1-2 weeks), Chad Wingard (Achilles, 3 weeks), Nick Watson (Ankle, 3-5 weeks).

Melbourne Injury List: Jake Bowey (Collarbone, 5-6 weeks), Marty Hore (Thumb, 2-3 weeks), Shane McAdam (Hamstring, 2-3 weeks), Jake Melksham (Knee, 10-12 weeks), Christian Salem (Hamstring, TBC), Charlie Spargo (Achilles, 4 weeks)

Unavailable: Joel Smith (Misconduct, Indefinite)

North Melbourne Injury List: Miller Bergman (Jaw, 2 weeks), Josh Goater (Achilles, 2025), Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles, 2025), Cooper Harvey (Syndesmosis, 4 weeks), Griffin Logue (Knee, 9-10 weeks), Riley Hardeman (Concussion, Test), Colby McKercher (Ribs, TBC)

Port Adelaide Injury List: Travis Boak (Back, Test), Ollie Lord (Knee/TIbia, 4-6 weeks), Hugh Jackson (Hip, 9-11 weeks), Tom McCallum (Ankle, 2-3 weeks).

Richmond Injury List: Noah Balta (MCL, 4-6 weeks), Judson Clarke (ACL, 2025), Noah Ballta (MCL, 4-6 weeks), Thomson Dow (Ankle, Test), Liam Fawcett (Back, Long Term), Josh Gibcus (ACL, 2025), Mate Colina (Back, Long Term), Jack Graham (Quad, Test), Jacob Bauer (ACL, 2025), Dylan Grimes (Wrist, Test), Dion Prestia (Hamstring, 10-12 weeks), Kane McAuliffe (Ankle, Test), Jack Ross (Foot, 8 weeks), Tim Taranto (Wrist, TBC), James Trezise (Ankle, 3-5 weeks), Jayden Short (Calf, TBC).

St Kilda Injury List: Matt Alliaon (Knee, 3 weeks), Brad Crouch (Knee, 4-5 weeks), Hunter Clark (Calf, 2-3 weeks), Liam Henry (Hamstring, Test), Max King (Knee, TBC), Ben Paton (Pectoral, 3-4 weeks), James Van Es (Ankle, 2 weeks), Mason Wood (Concussion/Collarbone, 3-4 weeks), Jimmy Webster (Suspension, Round 8).

Sydney Injury List: Harry Arnold (Back, 8-9 weeks), Callum Mills (Shoulder 8-9 weeks), Luke Parker (Arm, Test), Angus Sheldrick (Finger, Test), Dane Rampe (Hamstring, 2-3 weeks)

West Coast Injury List: Elijah Hewett (Foot, Mid-Season), Callum Jamieson (Hamstring, TBC), Ryan Maric (Ribs/Lung, Test), Archer Reid (Knee, 1-2 weeks), Matt Flynn, (Knee, 5-6 weeks), Oscar Allen (Knee, 7-8 weeks), Coby Burgiel (Appendix, 1-2 weeks), Rhett Bazzo (Groin, 5-6 weeks), Oscar Allen (Knee, 7-8 weeks).

Western Bulldogs Injury List: Nick Coffield (Shoulder, 10-12 weeks), Tom Liberatore (Concussion, TBC), Ryan Gardner (Foot, Test), Aidem O’Driscoll (Concussion, Indefinite), Bailey Smith (Knee, 2025), Lachie Smith (Knee, 2-3 weeks).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback