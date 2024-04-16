AFL Legends Hall of Fame: Listing all the players as Jason Dunstall becomes 32nd inductee

Hawthorn icon Jason Dunstall has joined the list of AFL players enshrined in the AFL Legends Hall of Fame.

Dunstall, who retired with the third most goals in AFL history (1254), was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. On Monday, April 15, AFL Commision Chairman, Richard Goyder, announced that the 59-year-old would be elevated to Legend status in the AFL Legends Hall of Fame, joining a list of 31 other legends of the sport.

Dunstall's career was nothing short of glorious. Besides his skill and consistency, it was normal for the Hawthorn legend to put up jaw-dropping performances. One such performance was his career-defining 17 goals against RIchmond in a game, which remains the second-most goals kicked in a match.

Jason Dunstall will be elevated to Legend status in Melbourne, during the Hall of Fame induction dinner set for June 18. Other members of the AFL Legends Hall of Fame include:

Ted Whitten

Roy Cazaly

Ron Barassi

Leigh Matthews

John Nicholls

John Coleman

Jack Dyer

Hadyn Bunton snr

Graham Farmer

Dick Reynolds

Bob Skilton

Bob Pratt

Ian Stewart

Gordon Coventry

Peter Hudson

Kevin Bartlett

Bill Hutchison

James 'Jock' McHale

Darrel Baldock

Norm Smith

Alex Jesaulenko

Kevin Murray

Royce Hart

Tony Lockett

Malcolm Blight

Kevin Sheedy

John Kennedy snr

Jack Oatey

Merv McIntosh

Russell Ebert

Jason Dunstall “humbled to the point of embarrassment”

No one is surprised at Jason Dunstall’s elevation to the AFL Legends Hall of Fame, except the legend himself. The iconic Hawthorn player expressed shock and heartfelt gratitude at the news:

“I feel very humbled, almost to the point of embarrassment. It’s been a massive part of my life, and to sit among names that are synonymous with the game now, it’s incredibly humbling. I’m grateful.”

Jason Dunstall had one of the most colorful careers in AFL history. Unfortunately, his once-in-a-generation talent came at the cost of several career-derailing injuries.

In 1990, Dunstall was hit with a knee to the head by Melbourne's Spalding in an accidental collision, resulting in a skull fracture that almost forced him into retirement.

Tough as nails, he was able to return, donning a protective helmet, to make an iconic comeback with the Hawks. He also suffered several knee injuries, which spelt the beginning of the end of his career.

Although his spectacular run in the AFL was cut short by injuries, Jason Dunstall retired 22 goals away from Lockett’s record, raising questions about the heights he could have reached had his health granted him a longer career.

Nevertheless, Jason Dunstall is undeniably an icon of the sport. His elevation into the AFL Legends Hall of Fame only cements what we all know him to be, an Australian Football legend.

