Caleb Serong sets club record for Fremantle Dockers in dramatic late win against Western Bulldogs

Caleb Serong set a club record in round 7 of the 2024 AFL season in a 95-71 victory against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, April 27.

Serong and Nat Fyfe delivered incredible performances in Fremantle's victory. Serong made 37 disposals and 17 clearances, marking a new clearance club mark.

Before this, he set another club record for most disposals (46), which he did against Brisbane in the first round of the 2024 AFL season.

Apart from Serong, the veteran Fyfe was phenomenal as well against the Bulldogs. He recorded 37 disposals and seven clearances, along with one goal in the win.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir hails Caleb Serong for his strong performance

Caleb Serong has been impressive this season, registering two club records. Fremantle senior coach Justin Longmuir also appreciated Serong's impressive showing, jokingly describing it as a "normal game."

Following the win, Longmuir opened up about the Serong's performance and said (as quoted by theqldr.com):

"It’s just a normal game for Caleb tonight. It’s a phenomenal effort to get 17 clearances and even more so against that midfield … that’s outstanding and exceptional.

“I’m not sure where it sits in the AFL. I haven’t seen that number too often, but he’s a pro. He continues to work on all aspects of his game. His ground ball is up there with the best in the comp."

He continued:

"He trusts himself because of all the work he’s done, and I’m just really proud of him as a person. You see him go to work every day and the example he sets for his teammates as a young player and young leader is great," he added.

Next Fremantle will next face Richmond in Round 8 of this season as they look to continue their winnings ways. The game is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, and starts at 13:00 local time.