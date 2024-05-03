Fans have flooded to social media to pour out their thoughts on the Carlton Blues and Collingwood Magpies clash.

Carlton started the game strong, making a quick recovery from the early Collingwood lead. McKay dominated the field, scoring three goals as easily as if the Pies defense weren’t there. McKay’s second goal was a direct result of Lachie Schultz’s bad turnover which sent the ball to Carlton in the middle of the ground, with the ball once again finding its way to McKay in space out the back.

The Magpies backline were overwhelmed by the dangerous trio of McKay, Curnow and De Koning. Charlie Curnow picked up where McKay left off, securing a 14-point 1st quarter lead for the Blues with a timely goal.

Curnow kept the momentum up, kicking his second goal of the match thanks to a running move from Carlton defense which met him at the top of the square where he took the mark.

His performance in the goal square against Howe and Sidebottom placed Blues fans in a frenzy. The Blues have been particularly dangerous whenever the match goes forward, presenting a threat that Collingwood seems to be struggling to deal with.

A number of fans took to Twitter to celebrate Carlton’s lead early in the first half with Curnow’s performance drawing special attention. Much praise has been directed towards Curnow who’s had a standout performance so far in the game, rivaled only by Mckay.

Collingwood fans upset at unfair treatment from umpires

Collingwood fans were not pleased with Carlton’s early lead and once again the attention went towards Charlie Curnow. Curnow has historically been accused of being favored by the umpires. Magpies fans are continuing this trend by pointing out what they consider unfair advantages being thrown in Curnow’s direction.

Carlton fans didn't sit back and take the criticism, rushing to defend Curnow, poke fun at Pies fans and make complaints of their own.

