"Definitely not like the more common injuries" - Ex-Adelaide Crows captain Rory Sloane reveals reason behind his retirement

A heartbroken Rory Sloane has announced his retirement. The decision came as a result of a severe eye injury he suffered earlier this year. The Adelaide great, who has had a colorful career, has decided to call it quits to prevent further injuries.

The former Adelaide Crows captain and 2016 all-Australian made the announcement on Monday morning while addressing his teammates, club staff and AFC media.

The injury occurred earlier this season, during a training incident that led to Rory Sloane suffering a detached retina. His recovery process involved two surgeries and extensive medical consultation in preparation to return to playing form.

Sloane experimented with several protective eyewear during a modified training program, but without meaningful progress, he decided to call it quits. His career spanned 16 seasons during which he played 255 games.

“I have given it my all to get back to playing and generally speaking my body is in great shape and I’m mentally fresh, but ultimately, the risk of another eye injury is too great,” Sloane said (as per AFC).

“More so the impact it could have on my life and the potential for loss of vision. I’ve come to realize this is definitely not like the more common injuries you can get from playing the game."

He added:

“Our footy club is a special place, and I have absolutely loved every minute of my career, and along the way I have grown and experienced so much as a person and footballer.

“So many of my important life moments, including getting married and having children, have been intertwined with my Crows journey, as well as the opportunity to make lifelong friends and ride the ups and downs of their lives too.”

"I'm not going anywhere in a hurry" - Rory Sloane

Rory Sloane was drafted from Melbourne in 2008, making his senior debut in the later part of his first season.

By 2012, he had earned a reputation for being one of the best midfielders in the AFL. His career reached its peak between 2016 and 2017, picking up 44 Brownlow Medal votes and a fourth-placed finish in 2016.

Sloane served as the co-captain for the Adelaide Crows in 2019 with Taylor Walker, later becoming the sole captain between 2020 and 2022. Although his days as a player are over, Rory Sloane looks forward to future roles he could play to support the Crows.

“I am not going anywhere in a hurry and will continue to be around the club, helping out when and where I can, for the remainder of the season,” he said.

“Footy and the Crows have been such a big part of my life, and while I’m disappointed to not be playing anymore there’s also a feeling of pride as well as excitement for what lies ahead for not just me and my family but the club as well.”