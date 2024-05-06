Explained: Why Lachie Shultz will be unavailable for Collingwood Magpies' AFL clash against West Coast Eagles 

Collingwood forward Lachie Schultz will miss his team's Round 9 match against the West Coast Eagles. He has been suspended from the tournament following an incident with Carlton's Blake Acres during their last match.

In Round 8, Collingwood faced Carlton on Friday, May 3, resulting in a fabulous six-point win for the former. However, the celebration was short-lived as, following the tournament, the Match Review Officer (MRO) Michael Christian graded an incident between Schultz and Acres.

In the final term of the match, Schultz was behind Acres as he tried to get the ball. In his attempt, he raised his arm to Acres' neck, resulting in the penalty. The MRO marked the incident as intentional conduct, low impact, and high contact, ultimately leading to Lachie Schultz's one-match suspension.

Collingwood's star player has accepted the suspension, as reported by Zerohanger.com, and will miss the next match.

Highlights from the clash between Carlton and Collingwood

Collingwood and Carlton competed in Round 8 of the 2024 AFL season on May 3. The match commenced with Collingwood taking the lead with the first goal, but Carlton quickly matched the score with a goal.

In the first quarter, Carlton dominated, resulting in them taking a lead of 34-20. Nonetheless, Collingwood bounced back in the second quarter, scoring four goals and taking the lead with a score of 52-41.

In the third quarter, Carlton again played impressively, regaining the lead by five points with three goals. However, Collingwood displayed exemplary performance in the final quarter and emerged victorious with an 85-79 score in the game.

Next, Collingwood will face the West Coast Eagles on Sunday, May 12, while Carlton will compete against Melbourne on Thursday, May 9.

In Round 7, Collingwood competed against Essendon, but the match resulted in a tie, with both teams scoring 85-85. The team has been enjoying a great season so far. Although Collingwood started the season with a loss against Sydney in Round 1, they managed to put forward a decent performance in latter rounds.

Collingwood defeated Brisbane in Round 3 by 92-72, which was followed by another victory against Hawthorn in Round 4. They won another match against Port Adelaide in Round 6 by 123-81.