"I love winning and I hate losing" - Essendon captain Zach Merrett says he wanted extra time to decide winner of Anzac day clash against Collingwood 

Following the conclusion of the Round 7 match of the 2024 AFL season between Essendon Bombers and Collingwood on Thursday, April 25, Essendon captain Zach Merrett expressed his belief that they wanted some extra time to determine the winner.

The match resulted in a tie, but Merrett received the medal for best afield due to his impressive performance. Speaking about the game, Merrett suggested they might have achieved a result if they had played an additional 5-10 minutes.

"I love competing, I love winning, and I hate losing, so I would love to have played for an extra five or 10 minutes to get a result. But it's a unique feeling walking off with no team song for both (sides)," Merrett said (via Newcastleherald.com)

It is important to note that this was the first draw of the season. Last week, Essendon played against Adelaide and emerged victorious with a score of 78-75, while Collingwood defeated Port Adelaide by 123-81.

Moving ahead to Round 8, Collingwood is slated to play against Carlton, while Essendon will take on the West Coast on May 4.

Highlights from Essendon Bombers vs Collingwood

Essendon and Collingwood faced off in the Round 7 match held on Thursday. The game commenced with Bombers taking the lead, with Kyle Langford scoring the first goal.

At 4:09, Jake Stringer added another goal for Essendon, putting them ahead 12-0, before Collingwood regained momentum with Mihocek scoring their first goal.

Essendon maintained their early lead throughout the first quarter, ending with a score of 37-18, holding a 19-point advantage over Collingwood.

However, Collingwood displayed remarkable progress in the second quarter, with Mihocek scoring one goal and the team adding three more. Meanwhile, Essendon scored only one goal in the second quarter, resulting in a score of 48-47, with Collingwood trailing by just one point.

By the end of the third quarter, the tables had turned, with Collingwood taking the lead by one point with a score of 66-65. In the final quarter, both teams scored three goals each, resulting in a draw with a final score of 85-85.