"Really excited to be staying" - Western Bulldogs star thrilled after signing long-term contract extension 

Western Bulldogs star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has inked a two-year contract extension with the Western Bulldogs. The 22-year-old is committed to playing for the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was the number-one pick for the Western Bulldogs in the 2020 National Draft. He has been playing for the club since then and has recorded 71 goals in 51 matches. He has been phenomenal with his game, and undoubtedly, the team wants him to continue his journey with them.

The AFL star is excited to continue his journey with the Bulldogs. He opened up about his new extension, admitting he's excited to continue playing for the team. Moreover, Ugle-Hagan confessed that he had fallen in "love with the club" and that it felt more like home for him.

Speaking of the Western Bulldogs, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan said (via news.com):

“I’m really excited to be staying here. The Western Bulldogs have looked after me since I was 15 years old with the Next Generation Academy. Ever since then, I have just fallen in love with the club and it just feels like I’m at home."

Adding to his statement, Ugle-Hagan said that he enjoyed the company of his teammates, saying:

“The boys make me feel like we’re a big family … everyone has been amazing since I walked in the doors. The best thing about our job is that we get to go into work every day with our best mates and train and compete with them.”

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has played three seasons for the Western Bulldogs. He played five games in his inaugural season when he made seven goals. He was hugely impressive last season when he made 35 goals in 23 matches.

Western Bulldogs' Jamarra Ugle-Hagan struggling with personal issues

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been dealing with some personal issues, causing him to miss the last few matches for the Western Bulldogs in the 2024 AFL season. Ahead of the Bulldogs' match against Fremantle on April 27, Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge opened up about the AFL star's struggles in his personal life.

Speaking about Ugle-Hagan, Beveridge said (via SkyNews.com):

“It’s unlikely he’ll play this week, we just want to make sure he’s OK. He’s processing a few things on a personal level, and us supporting him, so he might not play this week at all."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan missed the match against Fremantle Dockers and also did not feature against St Kilda in Round 6.

The Western Bulldogs played against Fremantle in Round 7 but lost the match by 95-71. However, Ugle-Hagan returned to compete in Round 8 against the Hawthorn Hawks. He scored two goals for the team, but Hawthorn still defeated the Bulldogs by 98-91.