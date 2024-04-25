Will Jamarra Ugle-Hagan play against Fremantle Dockers? Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge shares fresh update 

Western Bulldogs star player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is likely to miss this week's game against the Fremantle Dockers.

The Bulldogs face Fremantle on Saturday, April 27, with the game starting at 20:30 AEST. However, like last week, the Bulldogs will be without Ugle-Hagan.

Coach Luke Beveridge recently provided an update on the star AFL player, saying that Ugle-Hagan has been dealing with personal issues and will not play this week. Ugle-Hagan withdrew from the game with St Kilda last week due to the death of a relative.

Despite being spotted during the practice session on Wednesday, April 24, at Whitten Oval, which gave hope to fans that he might compete this week, Beveridge said in a recent interview that "it's unlikely he'll play this week."

Speaking of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's return, Luke Beveridge said (as quoted by Geelongadvertiser.com):

"It’s unlikely he’ll play this week, we just want to make sure he’s OK. He’s processing a few things on a personal level, and us supporting him, so he might not play this week at all."

“I can’t really give you much more than that, he’s back in today for the first full day, and he’ll train and we’ll get him going again. We’ll just look after him, and hopefully he can play some footy again soon, but that’s not the priority at the moment," he added.

How Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's Western Bulldogs have fared in the 2024 AFL season

The Western Bulldogs commenced their 2024 AFL campaign against Melbourne on March 17, which they lost 109-64.

In the next round, the Bulldogs emerged victorious, beating Gold Coast 115-67. Moving on to Round 3, the Bulldogs emerged victorious against West Coast.

However, they lost 95-91 to Geelong in Round 4 followed by another defeat, 96-67 to Essendon in Round 5. Last week, the Bulldogs beat St Kilda 124-64.

Meanwhile, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has played five games during the 2024 AFL season, boasting an average score of 1.8.