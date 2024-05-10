Richmond Tigers receive huge boost ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Bulldogs with trio set to return

The Richmond Tigers will have three key members back in the team for their Round 9 clash against the Western Bulldogs. The Tigers are scheduled to face the Dogs on Saturday, May 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will be boosted by the return of Dion Prestia, Jack Graham, and Noah Balta.

Midfielder Prestia is back for selection since suffering a hamstring in the opening round of the season. Swingman Balta, who has been sidelined since an MCL injury in Round 3, has also been named in the forward line by coach Adam Yze.

The Tigers midfield will also be bolstered by the return of Graham. The 26-year-old missed his side's Round 8 loss to Fremantle after pulling a hamstring but is fit to play against the Bulldogs.

Prestia, Graham and Balta's return means Dylan Grimes, Sam Naismith and Kamdyn McIntosh will not be available for selection this weekend. However, McIntosh, Samson Ryan and Noah Cumberland are on coach Yze's emergency list.

Richmond Tigers ranked as one of the AFL's worst sides in power rankings ahead of Round 9

Adam Yze's side have a 1-7 record and is 17th in the league table. The 13-time champs have been disappointing this campaign, starting the season with consecutive losses to Gold Coast, Carlton and Port Adelaide. In Round 4, the Tigers picked up their only win of the season in an 82-77 win over the Sydney Swans.

However, they failed to build on the Sydney win in the next round, losing by seven points to St. Kilda. Their losing streak continued in subsequent rounds with losses to West Coast, Melbourne, and Fremantle. Injuries have affected the Richmond Tigers' form this season, with key players sidelined at different times. They next play the Western Bulldogs and will hope to pick a second win.