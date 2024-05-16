"We can always do more" - Calls for support from the AFL echoes following the tragic death of former Fremantle Dockers man Cam McCarthy

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has expressed his support for former players struggling with their health following the tragic death of Cam McCarthy. The former Fremantle Dockers player was found dead in his house on May 9.

In an interview with the media on Wednesday, May 15, Longmuir discussed the plight of former AFL players and spoke about the need for more discussions on how to ensure the well-being of them.

Longmuir said (via AFL.com):

"We can always do more. The Cam situation should bring it to the forefront, and more discussions should be had to see if we can improve. From personal experiences, I know the AFLPA (AFL Players Association) offer a lot of resources and a lot of services for past players.

“The discussion should be around how we can get those past players using those services, and making sure their wellbeing and health post-footy remains really vibrant," he added.

It is important to note that Cam McCarthy's AFL career came to an end after he was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2020. He collapsed during a practice session, and later, the club did not extend his contract.

Tom Barrass shares an emotional post remembering Fremantle's Cam McCarthy

Cam McCarthy's sudden and shocking demise at the age of 29 left the AFL world in tears. Recently, West Coast defender Tom Barrass remembered the former Fremantle player by sharing an emotional post on his social media account. Barrass shared a slew of pictures with McCarthy with a heart-touching caption in which he paid tribute to the late player.

Barrass wrote:

"A man whose presence will be sorely missed, but whose outlook and opinion can be heard any time we wish to listen.Enjoy the journey and lean in. Trust your intuition and have conviction, as that’s all you’ve really got in the end. Men like these are hard to come by; so full of love, kindness and laughter. But that’s why they’re so special, and the lessons they teach last a lifetime."

Cam McCarthy played for Greater Western Sydney before being traded to Fremantle in 2017. He started his career in 2014 when the GWS Giants picked him 14th in the 2013 AFL draft. During his career, McCarthy played in 70 games and recorded 99 goals. He was Fremantle's leading goalkicker in 2017.